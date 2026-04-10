《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan’s ‘boxing queen’ takes gold at Asian champs

Taiwanese boxer Chen Nien-chin is pictured at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Photo: CNA

By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese “boxing queen” Chen Nien-chin today won the women’s 65kg division final at the Asian Boxing Elite Championships in Ulaanbaatar, securing Taiwan’s first gold medal in that weight class at the tournament.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Chen defeated North Korea’s Hwang Hyo Sun 4-1, after the two were tied through the first two rounds.

Chen won bronze in the 66kg division at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法