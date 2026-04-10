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    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan’s ‘boxing queen’ takes gold at Asian champs

    2026/04/10 03:00
    Taiwanese boxer Chen Nien-chin is pictured at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Photo: CNA

    Taiwanese boxer Chen Nien-chin is pictured at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Photo: CNA

    By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese “boxing queen” Chen Nien-chin today won the women’s 65kg division final at the Asian Boxing Elite Championships in Ulaanbaatar, securing Taiwan’s first gold medal in that weight class at the tournament.

    Chen defeated North Korea’s Hwang Hyo Sun 4-1, after the two were tied through the first two rounds.

    Chen won bronze in the 66kg division at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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