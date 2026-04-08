《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ex-US admiral warns of results of defense failure

Former US Navy rear admiral Mark Montgomery, center, speaks at a forum at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Wei-li, Taipei Times

FUNDING FIGHT: DPP lawmaker Chen Kuan-ting said that drone platforms play a critical role in offense and defense, and the DPP budget backs their development

By Fang Wei-li and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

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US President Donald Trump could “collectively punish” Taiwan if it fails to demonstrate sufficient commitment to its own defense, particularly by resolving a funding controversy, former US Navy rear admiral Mark Montgomery told the Future Maritime Defense Symposium at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday.

Taiwan’s defense spending is inadequate to address mounting security threats, Montgomery said, adding that lawmakers should pass the special defense budget promptly and raise defense spending to 3.5 percent of GDP within a year, with plans for a further increase to 5 percent.

If Taiwan fails to show resolve, Trump could view it as taking advantage of the US, potentially jeopardizing Washington’s support, he said.

The remarks came as lawmakers wrapped up a three-day joint session last month to review three competing special defense budget proposals without reaching a conclusion.

The Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） put forward a NT$1.25 trillion （US$39.1 billion） bill, while the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） and the Taiwan People’s Party proposed plans of NT$380 billion and NT$400 billion respectively.

With no consensus reached, the proposals have been referred to cross-party negotiations.

China is learning from Russia’s use of uncrewed aerial vehicles （UAVs） in modern warfare, while Taiwan is “severely lagging” in funding and capability, Montgomery said.

Although many countries recognize the threat facing Taiwan, few beyond the US are willing to provide arms, he said.

Taiwan should align its security development closely with the US and temper expectations of broader international support, he said.

DPP Legislator Chen Kuan-ting （陳冠廷）, who cohosted the forum with the United Pacific Innovation Alliance, said that it aimed to raise public awareness of the importance of drones.

The platforms play a critical role in offensive and defensive operations, and the DPP-backed special budget includes dedicated funding for their development, Chen said.

The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology’s Asia UAV AI Innovation Application Research and Development Center （朴子亞洲無人機AI創新應用研發中心） in Chiayi County’s Puzih City （朴子） is to begin operations in August, demonstrating Taiwan’s commitment to domestic manufacturing and research, he said.

CSBC Corp, Taiwan chairman Chen Jeng-horng （陳政宏） said Taiwan must develop strategies suited to its own maritime environment, which differs from Ukraine’s.

Ukraine has used maritime and aerial drones since 2022 to strike Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, forcing it to pull back and limiting its operations, he told the forum.

Chen Jeng-horng said drones should not be limited to suicide or reconnaissance roles, adding that the Coast Guard Administration must integrate drones with crewed vessels to respond effectively to “gray zone” threats.

He also proposed developing an underwater counterpart to Taiwan’s proposed “T-Dome,” a concept for a layered air defense system designed to intercept missiles and protect critical infrastructure.

DPP Legislator Chung Chia-pin （鍾佳濱）, representing the Trans-Pacific Unmanned Vehicle Parliamentary Alliance, said Taiwan’s regulatory framework is lagging behind rapid drone development and pledged to work on new legislation to support the industry.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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