《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan implementing cybersecurity projects: source

The word “cyber” is pictured on a PC motherboard on Oct. 26, 2017. Photo: Reuters

EXPERIENCED: The nation could learn from Israel’s experience in building cybersecurity defense systems, protecting critical infrastructure and cultivating talent, an official said

By Lo Tien-pin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

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The military’s Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command is implementing plans to bolster cybersecurity protection, including a “Dedicated Communication Network Bandwidth Service” contract with Chunghwa Telecom for NT$5.457 billion （US$170.68 million）, which was signed this week, a source said yesterday.

The deal aims to enhance network surveillance and protection capabilities, as well as improve joint operations and defense resilience, a military official said on condition of anonymity.

Funding is expected to be covered by the special budget allocated for improving national security resilience, they added.

The Ministry of National Defense oversees about NT$113.2 billion of the NT$550 billion special budget, they said, adding that the ministry has allocated NT$70.33 billion for the “Military-Civilian Information and Communication Operational Environment Resilience and Equipment Performance Enhancement Program,” which has five projects.

The Legislative Yuan’s Budget Evaluation Office’s analysis of the Special Act for Strengthening Economic, Social and National Security Resilience in Response to International Circumstances （因應國際情勢強化經濟社會及民生國安韌性特別條例） showed that one of the projects aims to upgrade military-civilian information and communications equipment, and bolster resilience in the operational environment.

The goal of the project, which costs NT$56 billion, is to deter Chinese cybercapabilities from paralyzing Taiwan’s combat command structure by procuring new satellites; purchasing encrypted, high-bandwidth systems for mobile and tactical communications; leveraging cloud and virtual environments; and establishing information and communications security and management support.

The second project, which costs NT$2.48 billion, focuses on enhancing command-and-control system resilience and information technology （IT） defenses to ensure that maritime combat command centers have mobile backups and additional information security measures to maintain core functions during disasters.

The third project is to develop a civilian-military image-monitoring system to upgrade the Taiwan Tactical Network’s information-monitoring capacity, which has been allotted NT$500 million.

The fourth project aims to address operational mobility, with the Army Command Headquarters investing NT$10.758 billion to procure mobile servers to power backup communications and IT systems for distributed command, install a long-range microwave system in Wuqiu Township （烏坵） and create a new regional network management center.

The fifth project, which costs NT$284.45 million, would establish auxiliary Internet relay capacity by purchasing 31 sets of fiber-optic fusion splicing equipment, and tools to repair fiber-optic and traditional cables.

In related news, former Israel National Cyber Directorate director Gabriel Portnoy visited Taiwan on Wednesday to discuss cybersecurity protection, critical infrastructure resilience and cybersecurity talent development.

Inviting Israeli cybersecurity experts to Taiwan for exchanges is important for deepening cooperation between the two sides in cybersecurity, Deputy Minister of National Defense Hsu Szu-chien （徐斯儉） said.

Israel has rich practical experience in cybersecurity, particularly in building national-level cybersecurity defense systems, protecting critical infrastructure and cultivating cybersecurity talent, which Taiwan could learn from, he added.

The Ministry of National Defense said it would continue to deepen cybersecurity exchanges and cooperation with like-minded countries, promote the sharing of technologies and experiences, and integrate military-civilian mechanisms to cultivate professional talent.

These efforts aim to comprehensively enhance the nation’s cybersecurity defenses and overall defense resilience, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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