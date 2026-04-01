《TAIPEI TIMES》 Actor Hsueh Shih-ling indicted for draft evasion

Award-winning actor Hsueh Shih-ling. Photo: Taipei Times

/ Staff Writer, with CNA

Award-winning actor Hsueh Shih-ling （薛仕凌） was indicted Tuesday for allegedly paying a syndicate to help him evade compulsory military service.

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Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of at least two years and six months, citing what they described as a defiant attitude and attempts to mislead investigators.

According to the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, Hsueh paid NT$300,000 （US$9,368） in 2011 to Chen Chih-ming （陳志明）, the alleged mastermind of a draft- evasion ring that helped conscripts obtain falsified medical diagnoses.

Prosecutors said Chen coached Hsueh on techniques such as holding his breath to artificially elevate blood pressure readings during initial screenings.

During a follow-up exam at Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital in September 2011, Hsueh allegedly handed off a 24-hour blood pressure monitor to Chen, who wore the device to generate falsified data.

The manipulated results led to a diagnosis of "moderate hypertension," allowing Hsueh to secure an exemption from military service.

The indictment marks the third wave of charges in a case that has implicated dozens of individuals since investigations began in February 2025.

Although Hsueh reported to prosecutors on Nov. 4, 2025, and was released on NT$300,000 bail, authorities said he did not qualify for leniency.

They said he came forward only after learning of the investigation, failed to fully confess, and denied key allegations.

Prosecutors added that Hsueh admitted making the payment but insisted he personally underwent the blood pressure test, a claim they said was contradicted by evidence.

He was also accused of attempting to obstruct the investigation by arranging for an unwitting medical consultant to testify on his behalf without disclosing his alleged wrongdoing.

In addition, Hsueh allegedly issued a misleading public statement portraying himself as a victim of fraud, which prosecutors said was an attempt to "whitewash" the offense.

Prosecutors said his conduct showed a lack of remorse and warranted a heavier sentence.

The case stems from a broader probe into a ring accused of helping men evade compulsory military service through falsified hypertension diagnoses.

In June 2025, 28 individuals, including actor Darren Wang （王大陸）, were indicted, followed by another 12, including entertainers Hsiu Jie-kai （修杰楷） and Chen Bolin （陳柏霖） in November.

Under Taiwan’s law, evading compulsory military service through illegal means is punishable by up to five years in prison.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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