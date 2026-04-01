《TAIPEI TIMES》 New streamlined Taiwan Pass to go on sale today

A graphic released yesterday shows details of the new streamlined Taiwan Pass. Photo courtesy of the Tourism Administration

MORE POPULAR:Taiwan Pass sales increased by 59 percent during the first quarter compared with the same period last year, the Tourism Administration said

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

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The Tourism Administration yesterday said that it has streamlined the Taiwan Pass, with two versions available for purchase beginning today.

The tourism agency has made the pass available to international tourists since 2024, allowing them to access the high-speed rail, Taiwan Railway Corp services, four MRT systems and four Taiwan Tourist Shuttles.

Previously, five types of Taiwan Pass were available, but some tourists have said that the offerings were too complicated.

The agency said only two types of Taiwan Pass would be available, starting from a three-day pass with the high-speed rail and a three-day pass with Taiwan Railway Corp.

The former costs NT$2,800 and is available for purchase only by international tourists, while the latter costs NT$2,500 and can be purchased by domestic and international tourists.

Apart from railway services, travelers can use either of the two Taiwan Pass options to access one of the four MRT systems, as well as one of 15 scenic tour routes across the nation.

The four MRT systems are the Taipei and New Taipei City MRT lines, the Taoyuan Airport MRT Line, the Taichung and the Kaohsiung MRT.

The 15 scenic tour routes give tourists more diverse options, the agency said.

In addition to four popular Taiwan Tourist Shuttle services — Cinging Farm （清境農場）, Sun Moon Lake （日月潭）, Alishan （阿里山） and Kenting （墾丁） — tourists can use the Taiwan Pass to access Alishan Forest Railway’s main line and branch line, the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle in Yilan County or Kaohsiung MeN Go services.

They can use the pass to rent scooters for 24 hours or access one-day FunTOUR bus packages in Yilan County and Sun Moon Lake, allowing travelers to explore local attractions in greater depth.

Since 2024, 34,000 Taiwan Pass cards have been sold, the agency said.

Taiwan Pass sales increased by 59 percent during the first quarter compared with the same period last year, it said.

Of the international tourists who purchased the Taiwan Pass during the first quarter, 19.9 percent were from Japan, 17.2 percent from the Philippines, 10.6 percent from Malaysia, 10.4 percent from South Korea and 6.4 percent from North America, it added.

International travelers can visit https://twpass.funpass.app/news/info/4qmA for more information.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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