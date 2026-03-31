為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Prosecutors probe China talent poaching

    2026/03/31 03:00
    Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau agents at an undisclosed location raid a Chinese firm accused of talent poaching. Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu District Prosecutors’ Office

    Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau agents at an undisclosed location raid a Chinese firm accused of talent poaching. Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu District Prosecutors’ Office

    By Liao Hsueh-ju, Weng Ching-yu and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

    Judicial authorities have carried out raids at 49 locations in Hsinchu and northern Taiwan as part of a probe on talent poaching and alleged industrial espionage activities by 11 Chinese enterprises, for engaging in unlawful recruiting of Taiwanese who work in IC design, artificial intelligence, visual inspection and related high-tech fields.

    Ninety people, including the alleged suspects and persons of interest in the case, were summoned for questioning in the operation coordinated by prosecutors and a task force from the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau （MJIB）, the Hsinchu District Prosecutors’ Office said in a statement yesterday.

    The task force conducted raids from March 16 to Wednesday last week at offices set up by Chinese tech enterprises, including Yeestor Microelectronics Co （得一微電子）, SG Micro Corp （聖邦微電子） and Aqrose Technology （阿丘科技）, the statement said.

    A preliminary investigation by MJIB officers uncovered unlawful talent poaching in Taiwan, with the Chinese companies promising high salaries and other enticements to attract Taiwanese technicians and professionals in high-tech fields, especially those working at the Hsinchu Science and Technology Park （新竹科學園區）.

    The high-tech industry is essential for Taiwan’s economic growth and is a vital line of defense for national security, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and other government agencies have established regulations prohibiting illegal business activities by foreign companies in Taiwan, the statement said.

    The regulations are to protect Taiwan’s high-tech industry and prevent Chinese firms using local proxies to recruit Taiwanese technicians and professionals as these core technologies targeted are key to maintaining the nation’s international competitiveness, and safeguarding national security and economic development, it said.

    Prosecutors said that SG Micro had concealed its Chinese funding and is engaged in research and development, and production of ICs. It allegedly established a foothold in Taiwan without approval, and poached Taiwanese workers by accessing and infiltrating companies in Hsinchu and central Taiwan.

    Prosecutors said the investigation had uncovered that Chinese firms had registered shell companies in third nations to bypass the prohibitions, contravening the regulations.

    They said the 10-day operation had identified more Chinese enterprises engaged in alleged talent poaching, including the Shanghai-based Huaqin Technology Corp （華勤技術）.

    Another firm under investigation is Anker Innovations Co （安克創新科技）, which produces power charging technology and smart devices.

    Prosecutors reminded Taiwanese in high-tech industries to remain vigilant, not to get lured into a false promise of high-paid job in China, in light of the crackdown on illegal Chinese-funded enterprises.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播