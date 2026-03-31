《TAIPEI TIMES》 Prosecutors probe China talent poaching

Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau agents at an undisclosed location raid a Chinese firm accused of talent poaching. Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu District Prosecutors’ Office

By Liao Hsueh-ju, Weng Ching-yu and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

Judicial authorities have carried out raids at 49 locations in Hsinchu and northern Taiwan as part of a probe on talent poaching and alleged industrial espionage activities by 11 Chinese enterprises, for engaging in unlawful recruiting of Taiwanese who work in IC design, artificial intelligence, visual inspection and related high-tech fields.

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Ninety people, including the alleged suspects and persons of interest in the case, were summoned for questioning in the operation coordinated by prosecutors and a task force from the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau （MJIB）, the Hsinchu District Prosecutors’ Office said in a statement yesterday.

The task force conducted raids from March 16 to Wednesday last week at offices set up by Chinese tech enterprises, including Yeestor Microelectronics Co （得一微電子）, SG Micro Corp （聖邦微電子） and Aqrose Technology （阿丘科技）, the statement said.

A preliminary investigation by MJIB officers uncovered unlawful talent poaching in Taiwan, with the Chinese companies promising high salaries and other enticements to attract Taiwanese technicians and professionals in high-tech fields, especially those working at the Hsinchu Science and Technology Park （新竹科學園區）.

The high-tech industry is essential for Taiwan’s economic growth and is a vital line of defense for national security, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and other government agencies have established regulations prohibiting illegal business activities by foreign companies in Taiwan, the statement said.

The regulations are to protect Taiwan’s high-tech industry and prevent Chinese firms using local proxies to recruit Taiwanese technicians and professionals as these core technologies targeted are key to maintaining the nation’s international competitiveness, and safeguarding national security and economic development, it said.

Prosecutors said that SG Micro had concealed its Chinese funding and is engaged in research and development, and production of ICs. It allegedly established a foothold in Taiwan without approval, and poached Taiwanese workers by accessing and infiltrating companies in Hsinchu and central Taiwan.

Prosecutors said the investigation had uncovered that Chinese firms had registered shell companies in third nations to bypass the prohibitions, contravening the regulations.

They said the 10-day operation had identified more Chinese enterprises engaged in alleged talent poaching, including the Shanghai-based Huaqin Technology Corp （華勤技術）.

Another firm under investigation is Anker Innovations Co （安克創新科技）, which produces power charging technology and smart devices.

Prosecutors reminded Taiwanese in high-tech industries to remain vigilant, not to get lured into a false promise of high-paid job in China, in light of the crackdown on illegal Chinese-funded enterprises.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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