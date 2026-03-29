《TAIPEI TIMES》Rail services resume after major fault

Taiwan Railway Corp personnel work on a line between Shulin and Yingge stations in New Taipei City on Friday. Photo: Screen grab from the Taiwan Bento Bureau Affiliated Railway Department Facebook page

NEW TAIPEI CITY: Taiwan Railway said that 201 services were affected, resulting in cumulative delays of 342 hours, 30 minutes, adding that tickets can be refunded

By Wu Liang-yi / Staff reporter, with CNA

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Taiwan Railway Corp resumed normal services yesterday after major delays the previous day due to an electrical fault between Shulin （樹林） and Yingge （鶯歌） stations in New Taipei City.

Two-way rail traffic was fully restored late on Friday night, and the first train yesterday morning departed on time, the company said in a statement.

Services were suspended at 9:17am on Friday after a fault was reported at Shanjia Station （山佳）, it said.

After about four hours, limited services resumed, with a single track used for trains going both ways, which caused massive delays of local trains, particularly during rush hour, the company said.

In an effort to ease the congestion, people with e-tickets were allowed to board Tze-Chiang express trains on the Keelung-Hsinchu route on Friday afternoon.

In addition, Taiwan High Speed Rail dispatched two trains with non-reserved seats to run during rush hour.

Taiwan Railway said that 201 services were affected by the fault, resulting in cumulative delays of 342 hours, 30 minutes.

People who experienced travel disruptions on Friday can request a refund within one year, it said, adding that refund fees would be waived.

The Taiwan Railways Engineering Union wrote on Facebook on Friday that the incident exposed a “structural crisis” that has built up over a long period and “is now fully erupting.”

Personnel in the company’s engineering and electrical units are no longer handling just one job each — many are shouldering the workload of two or three people, the union wrote.

Each unit is often responsible for more than 10km of railways, with inspection schedules and workloads that far exceed what is physically or legally manageable, it said.

Staffing has not kept pace with the growing workload, while senior management is even considering further “cuts to on-site personnel” to save costs — completely out of touch with the reality on the ground, it said.

Taiwan Railway said that it would outline within a week concrete measures in response to the incident, including a thorough investigation of root causes, improvements to reporting systems and stronger cross-unit collaboration.

Since corporatization, salaries and benefits have been enhanced, it said, adding that entry-level employees start at NT$37,000 to NT$45,000, and with hazard and night-shift allowances, frontline workers can earn NT$47,000 to NT$55,000 per month.

The company said it has continued to boost employee benefits, including holiday transportation bonuses, higher repair incentives, and expanded travel discounts for staff and their families.

Overall salaries have been raised by 7 percent, increasing the base pay, it said, adding that hazard duty allowances, remote area pay and night-shift premiums have also been implemented, with night-shift pay this year rising from NT$120 to as much as NT$400.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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