《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei Floral Picnic to feature exclusive ‘Pokemon Go’ event

A giant inflatable Pikachu stands at Daan Park in Taipei ahead of an event this weekend. Photo courtesy of the Taipei City Government

ANNUAL EVENT: Two massive Pokemon balloons are to be set up in Daan Park, with an event zone operating from 10am to 6pm

By Sun Wei-jung and Fion Khan / Staff reporter, with staff writer

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This year’s Taipei Floral Picnic is to be held at Daan Park today and tomorrow, featuring an exclusive Pokemon Go event, a themed food market, a coffee rave picnic area and stage performances, the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said yesterday.

Two massive Pokemon balloons are to be set up in the park as attractions, with an exclusive event zone operating from 10am to 6pm, it said.

Participants who complete designated tasks on-site would have a chance to receive limited-edition souvenirs, it added.

People could also try the newly launched game Pokemon Pokopia in the trial area, the department said.

Three PokeStops are to be set up in the park and people are invited to take part in an exclusive Timed Research and Field Research event to enjoy a spring outing with Pikachu wearing a flower hat from today to April 6, it said.

The event is to also feature three half-hour sessions of meet-and-greets with Pikachu and Eevee in the afternoon on both days, it added, inviting visitors to wander through a global food map of exotic flavors and local favorites, savor world-class coffee and explore hand-picked artisan stalls.

To join a tasting at the pour-over coffee show, collect a numbered ticket on-site 15 minutes before each demonstration begins — first come, first served, the department said.

Each free specialty coffee giveaway sessions feature different specialty brews, it said.

This year’s DJ performance is to begin today with Divyns from Nantes, France, it said, adding that participants can expect a cross-cultural fusion where French house meets US and Taiwanese pop.

DJ Jamie Q on Sunday is to deliver a dynamic mix of Asian pop, K-pop and Mandopop favorites, the department said.

The Paws and Play Meadow is to feature interactive bubble and balloon shows, and family and children dress-up shows, it said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

A poster promoting this year’s Taipei Floral Picnic is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: screen grab from the Taipei City Government’s Web site

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