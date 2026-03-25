《TAIPEI TIMES》 Jay Chou returns with first album in nearly four years

“King of Mandopop” star Jay Chou attends a news conference in Taipei yesterday ahead of the release of his first album in nearly four years. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

By Angie Teo and Ann Wang / Reuters, TAIPEI

Taiwanese Mandopop star Jay Chou （周杰倫） is to release his first album in nearly four years this week, yesterday unveiling its lead single accompanied by a music video in which he battles a vampire.

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Chou’s signature fusion of Western R&B and hip-hop with distinctly Taiwanese and Chinese influences has earned him a devoted, at times obsessive, following across Asia since his 2000 debut, Jay （杰倫）.

His new album, Children of the Sun （太陽之子）, is his 16th studio release and features 13 tracks. The digital version arrives today, with a physical edition to follow next month.

The video for the title track, almost seven minutes long and filmed in Taipei and Paris, shows him battling a vampire in a church, whom he ultimately kills by driving a giant cross through its heart.

Chou told fans and reporters in Taipei that he hoped to send “positive energy” with the lead single, recalling earlier occasions of stage fright before concerts.

“There is a dark side in everyone’s heart; how to control it, live in peace with it or to destroy it,” he said.

Taiwan has an outsized influence in the Chinese-speaking world, in part due to a creative environment unconstrained by censorship.

Raised in suburban Taipei by his mother, Chou failed his college entrance exam and once considered becoming a piano teacher.

He was discovered by a TV host at a singing competition, although he started his career by writing songs for other performers. Unusual in the Mandopop industry, he writes much of his own material.

Chou is also an actor, appearing in Chinese-language films as well as the 2010 Hollywood movie version of The Green Hornet, in which he played Kato, sidekick to the vigilante crime fighter played by comedian Seth Rogen.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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