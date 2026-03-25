《TAIPEI TIMES》 MOFA thanks US senators on election bill

A voter submits their ballot for president in Taipei on Jan. 13, 2024. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs （MOFA） yesterday thanked a group of US senators for proposing a resolution to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Taiwan’s first direct presidential election and to reaffirm US commitment to Taiwan as established in the Taiwan Relations Act and the “six assurances.”

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The bipartisan proposal was led by three members of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations — Tammy Duckworth, John Curtis and Tim Kaine — and cosponsored by US senators Pete Ricketts, Jeff Merkley, Rick Scott, Chris Van Hollen, Ted Cruz, Jacky Rosen, Michael Bennet and John Fetterman.

The text of the bill proposed on Monday states that the US Senate commemorates the historic significance of Taiwan’s first direct presidential election held on March 23, 1996, commends Taiwan for building and sustaining a robust democratic system, and regards the democracy of Taiwan as a “great strategic strength for the free world.”

It also states that the US Senate is committed to supporting Taiwan’s self-defense and the freedom of its people, remains committed to the US policy toward Taiwan, as established in the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques and the “six assurances.”

“For 30 years, democracy has helped our close friend Taiwan flourish — and it’s critical we send a strong, bipartisan message that we’re here with them for the long haul,” Duckworth said in a news release regarding the bill.

The US will “continue to support Taiwan’s prosperity, and we will oppose any kind of unilateral aggression from the PRC [People’s Republic of China] that would endanger a democratic friend or the health and stability of the global economy,” she said.

“Over the past 30 years, Taiwan’s embrace of democratic elections has transformed it into one of the world’s most vibrant, prosperous and innovative societies,” Curtis said. “Its success stands as a powerful testament to the strength of liberty, the rule of law and the enduring promise of self-government.”

“As China continues to take aggressive action toward Taipei, we must recommit to protecting Taiwan’s democratic institutions,” Kaine said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） yesterday welcomed the US Senate’s affirmation of Taiwan’s democratic achievements, and thanked the bipartisan support for Taiwan’s democracy, freedom and security

MOFA will continue to work hand-in-hand with the US and global democratic partners, and welcomes the international community to take concrete actions to support democratic Taiwan and facilitate regional peace, stability and prosperity, he said.

Reiterating that the Republic of China （ROC） and the PRC are not subordinate to each other, MOFA spokesman Hsiao Kuang-wei （蕭光偉） said that China’s frequent military drills in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas have disrupted peace and stability in the region, while its consistent distortion of UN Resolution 2758 is an excuse to suppress Taiwan’s international participation.

Taiwan urged Beijing to respect the ROC’s existence, stop misleading the international community and cease its provocations, Hsiao said.

Only through responsible and rational discussion, based on the principles of respect and equality, with the government directly elected by Taiwanese can cross-strait relations improve, he said.

“Taiwan will continue to stand in unity with the US and democratic partners to uphold a ‘democratic umbrella’ and face the challenges from authoritarianism together, safeguard our shared values and the rules-based international order,” he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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