《TAIPEI TIMES》 Formosan black bear population in Taiwan revealed

A Formosan black bear named Mulas is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s population of endangered Formosan black bears has been initially estimated at about 1,200, but the figure could still be revised, the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency said yesterday.

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The estimate was based on recent nationwide monitoring data, with duplicate infrared camera records removed, but remains preliminary pending more comprehensive local population density data, the agency said.

A more precise number is expected by the end of this year, it added.

The Formosan black bear, endemic to Taiwan, is listed as an endangered species under the Wildlife Conservation Act （野生動物保育法）.

The new estimate follows the agency’s report last year showing increased bear activity, with monitoring data since 2011 indicating the population is expanding from mountain areas into foothills and plains near human settlements.

Human-bear encounters have also increased in the past few years. Authorities recorded 15 reported cases last year and four so far this year, some involving bears raiding poultry farms. Most sightings have occurred in Hualien and Taitung counties, as well as in Taichung, Kaohsiung, Miaoli, Chiayi, and within Yushan and Shei-Pa national parks.

Rescued or captured bears are typically placed in short-term care for treatment and rehabilitation before release, although some are deemed unsuitable for release due to repeated conflicts with humans, the agency said.

In a recent case in Hualien, a bear that returned twice to raid chicken coops was permanently rehomed at Taipei Zoo, it said.

A long-term shelter center would be built in Taitung to address such cases, with completion targeted for 2028, agency Director-General Lin Hwa-ching （林華慶） said.

Bears involved in repeated conflicts would generally be given two chances for release before being placed in long-term care, the agency said.

Until the facility is completed, such bears would continue to be housed by partner institutions such as the Taipei Zoo, it said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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