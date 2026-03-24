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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Singapore’s Grab agrees to acquire Taiwan Foodpanda

    2026/03/24 03:00
    Grab delivery drivers wait at a stoplight in Jakarta on Aug. 13, 2024. Photo: Bloomberg

    Grab delivery drivers wait at a stoplight in Jakarta on Aug. 13, 2024. Photo: Bloomberg

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Grab Holdings Ltd, a leading app developer in Southeast Asia, yesterday said that it has agreed to acquire Delivery Hero’s Foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan for US$600 million in cash.

    Grab said in a statement the acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and scheduled to be completed in the second half of this year.

    The deal would help the Singapore-headquartered Grab extend its reach to a ninth market, its first outside Southeast Asia, the company said.

    “Our longstanding expertise in managing complex delivery logistics for dense and high-traffic cities is well-suited for Taiwan’s bustling cities,” Grab CEO and cofounder Anthony Tan （陳炳耀） said in the statement.

    “Taiwan’s population of approximately 23 million also has a high demand for mobile-first services, similar to the Southeast Asian consumers whom Grab serves every day,” Tan said. “We see a significant opportunity to grow the food and groceries delivery scene here.”

    Grab reiterated its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization （EBITDA） guidance of US$700 million to US$720 million for this year.

    The company said the proposed transaction is expected to contribute at least US$60 million in incremental adjusted EBITDA in 2028.

    EBITDA is used as an indicator of the overall profitability of a company.

    In December 2024, the Fair Trade Commission voted to block delivery platform Uber Eats’ proposed acquisition of the Foodpanda business on the grounds that it would restrict competition in Taiwan.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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