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    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwanese officials shown 1st F-16V jet due this year

    2026/03/22 03:00
    From left, Representative to the US Alexander Yui, Deputy Minister of National Defense Hsu Szu-chien and Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff Tian Chung-yi pose for a photograph in front of a fully assembled F-16 jet during a visit to Lockheed Martin’s F-16 BLK70 production line in South Carolina on March 16. The photo was released by the Ministry of National Defense yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense

    From left, Representative to the US Alexander Yui, Deputy Minister of National Defense Hsu Szu-chien and Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff Tian Chung-yi pose for a photograph in front of a fully assembled F-16 jet during a visit to Lockheed Martin’s F-16 BLK70 production line in South Carolina on March 16. The photo was released by the Ministry of National Defense yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese officials were shown the first of 66 F-16V fighter jets purchased by Taiwan from the United States, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday, adding the aircraft has completed an initial flight test and is expected to be delivered later this year.

    A delegation led by Deputy Minister of National Defense Hsu Szu-chien （徐斯儉） visited Lockheed Martin’s F-16 C/D Block 70 （also known as F-16V） assembly line in South Carolina on March 16 to view the aircraft.

    The jet will undergo a final acceptance flight in the US before being delivered to Taiwan, the ministry said.

    Also in attendance were Taiwan’s Representative to the US Alexander Yui, Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff Tien Chung-yi （田忠儀）, and Wei Chung-hsing （魏 中興）, head of the Republic of China （Taiwan） Defense Mission to the USA.

    Lockheed Martin has assigned several hundred personnel to assemble the remaining aircraft, with no bottlenecks in parts supply or staffing, and is operating a two-shift production system, according to the ministry.

    As the F-16V is a newly configured variant, its systems and software require ongoing calibration through repeated test flights, with feedback used to refine the production process, the company said.

    The ministry said it will continue working with the US through existing security cooperation mechanisms to speed up delivery of the aircraft.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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