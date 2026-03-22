《TAIPEI TIMES》US mission to UN backs Taiwan’s participation

US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, center, speaks at a US House of Representatives Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State and Related Programs hearing in Washington on Friday. Photo: Screen grab from the US House Appropriations Committee’s YouTube channel

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Supporting Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations remains a key part of the US Mission to the UN, US Representative to the UN Mike Waltz said on Friday.

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He also reiterated the US’ opposition to China’s distortion of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, saying it was an attempt to isolate Taiwan from the international community.

Waltz made the remarks at a hearing titled “Oversight Field Hearing — Accountability and Reform at the UN,” held by the US House of Representatives’ Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State and Related Programs.

During the hearing, US Representative John Moolenaar said the People’s Republic of China （PRC） is using multiple means, including financial contributions and placing PRC officials at key roles in the UN, to expand its influence throughout the group’s system.

He asked Waltz to share how the US, and its allies and partners are working to maintain transparency and integrity of UN institutions and prevent countries such as China, North Korea, Iran and Russia for using the organization for their geopolitical agendas.

“The continual support of Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations is a key part of our charge here,” Waltz said.

“The world benefits from Taiwan’s expertise and resources, addressing some of the most critical challenges, particularly with the technology that they bring,” he said. “The US will not advocate for partners that don’t also share this view.”

“The US opposes China’s intentional misuse and mischaracterization of a resolution that was passed by the [UN] General Assembly here, 2758, that is part of China’s broader efforts to isolate Taiwan from the international community,” Waltz said, adding that the US has forcefully pushed back on China’s effort.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） thanked Waltz for his support.

“The US’ strong support for Taiwan highlights that Taiwan is a responsible, capable and important partner in the international community, and that the international community cannot tolerate any country’s use of political distortion to exclude a democratic partner that is capable of contributing to the world,” the minister said.

The US firmly maintains that Taiwan has the right to connect with the world, he said, adding that it underscores the nation’s expertise in healthcare, disease prevention, digital technology and supply chain resilience, as well as its ability to utilize its expertise and experience to benefit the world.

Only by allowing Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the world could the world benefit from Taiwan — this is widely recognized and highly anticipated by many democratic countries, Lin said.

UN Resolution 2758 only addressed China’s representation in the UN, not Taiwan’s sovereignty, and it made no mention of Taiwan throughout its entire text, so no country should use the resolution to exclude Taiwan’s participation in the UN system and other international organizations, he said.

The ministry called on the international community to continue taking concrete actions to counter China’s distortion of UN Resolution 2758 and its improper application of the “one China” principle.

The international community should also counter China’s attempts to treat the Taiwan issue as a domestic affair, and prevent Beijing from using the resolution as a legal basis for taking military action against Taiwan.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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