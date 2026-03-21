《TAIPEI TIMES》 Smart City Summit and Expo opens in Kaohsiung

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai, on stage front row, fifth right, attends the opening ceremony of the Kaohsiung Smart City Summit and Expo yesterday. Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times

FOCUS ON HYDROGEN:The exhibition features a model of Taiwan’s first hydrogen fueling station, as well as age-friendly smart healthcare applications

By Ko Yu-hao and Esme Yeh / Staff reporters

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The Kaohsiung Smart City Summit and Expo commenced yesterday, with focuses on city-level sovereign artificial intelligence （AI）, net zero transition and hydrogen energy.

The exhibition is being held at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center and would runs through tomorrow, with a record high of more than 200 domestic and international institutions taking part.

Taiwan Smart City Solutions Alliance president Samson Hu （胡書賓） said there are more than 500 booths this year showcasing various solutions, such as 5G AI of things, smart governance, smart healthcare, green energy and sustainability, hydrogen energy applications and smart transportation.

More than 20 interdisciplinary forums are to be held that are expected to engage more than 40,000 professionals, he said.

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Cynthia Kiang （江文若） said the Asia New Bay Area in Kaohsiung is evolving into an international smart industrial cluster, adding that Kaohsiung is shifting from a traditional heavy industry city to a smart city.

Having just flown back from the US to Taiwan yesterday morning, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai （陳其邁） attended the event and said Kaohsiung has been cooperating with Nvidia Corp on the Smart Kaohsiung AI Lighthouse Project over the past year.

The project applies advanced AI technology like vision language models to various fields, including transportation, flood control, road potholes and environmental cleaning, he said.

AI can analyze video data of Kaohsiung in real-time, thereby helping the city government monitor the city’s operations, as well as enhance traffic management, disaster response and urban maintenance, Chen said.

Chen led a delegation to participate in Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference in the US several days ago to catch up with latest developments in AI and chip technologies.

However, the exhibition remains the best event for those who want to learn more about city-level sovereign AI solutions, he said, adding that exhibition has entered its fifth year this year.

It features a model of Taiwan’s first hydrogen fueling station — which has been set up in the city’s Nanzih District （楠梓） — as well as age-friendly smart healthcare applications displayed jointly by the city’s 16 hospitals and National Sun Yat-sen University’s Medicine School, Chen said.

Hydrogen energy is a highlight of this year’s exhibition with a dedicated exhibition section set up for the first time.

The exhibition also provides international visitors with the experience of riding a zero emissions boat in collaboration with Porrima Inc.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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