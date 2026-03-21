為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Two submarines set to test system upgrades next year

    2026/03/21 03:00
    President William Lai, center, boards the Hai Kun submarine for an inspection on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

    President William Lai, center, boards the Hai Kun submarine for an inspection on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

    EARLY DEPLOYMENT?President William Lai visited the ‘Hai Kun’ this week, leading some people to speculate whether the vessel would be delivered to the navy soon

    By Lo Tien-pin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The navy’s Chien Lung-class submarines, the Hai Hu （海虎, Sea Tiger） and the Hai Lung （海龍, Sea Dragon）, would undergo combat system trials next year, after upgrades to the Hai Hu are completed by the end of the year, military sources said yesterday.

    The two submarines, bought from the Netherlands in the 1980s, have been undergoing combat system upgrades since 2018, which have cost NT$7.41 billion （US$231.78 million）.

    The changes to the Hai Hu include upgrading the submarine’s torpedo arsenal from AEG SUT 264 torpedoes to Mk-48 Mod 6 Advanced Technology torpedoes, the sources said, but added that delivery of the new torpedoes had been delayed and now expected to arrive next year.

    The Hai Lung has already completed its upgrades.

    Both submarines are to participate in major military exercises next year to assess their upgraded combat capabilities, sources said.

    The overhaul also replaces the original Dutch-made systems with a combat system jointly developed by Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, and Lockheed Martin, which would significantly improve the submarines’ target acquisition and tracking capabilities, the sources said.

    The submarines’ sonar, electronic support measures and guidance radar systems were also upgraded, enhancing stealth and situational awareness, they added.

    Maintenance work included removing corrosion from torpedo tubes, and repainting and replacing key components to extend service life, the sources said.

    In related news, President William Lai （賴清德） on Thursday visited the Hai Kun （海鯤, Narwhal）, prompting questions about whether the vessel could be delivered to the navy as early as June, as some analysts have suggested.

    Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo （顧立雄） said the ministry is proceeding step by step, ensuring all testing is completed safely.

    “We will not set an arbitrary delivery date,” he said.

    Asked whether Lai would be invited to join a test dive, Koo said such decisions should be left up to experts, adding that trials require naval personnel, technical specialists and shipbuilder CSBC Corp personnel on board.

    The navy’s other two submarines, the Hai Shih （海獅, Sea Lion） and the Hai Pao （海豹, Seal）, would continue to be used for training purposes, he added.

    Additional reporting by CNA and Reuters

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播