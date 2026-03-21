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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan pulls out of WTO event

    2026/03/21 03:00
    The name and logo of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are pictured at the ministry in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    The name and logo of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are pictured at the ministry in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    DEROGATORY: WTO host Cameroon’s designation of Taiwan as a ‘province of China’ seriously undermines the nation’s status and rights as a WTO member, MOFA said

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs （MOFA） yesterday condemned Cameroon for listing Taiwan as “Taiwan, Province of China” in visa documents for an upcoming WTO ministerial conference, a move that led to Taiwan’s withdrawal from the event.

    The designation “seriously undermined” Taiwan’s status and rights as a WTO member, the ministry said in a statement.

    It is the first time since 2001 that Taiwan has declined to attend a WTO Ministerial Conference.

    The conference is scheduled to take place from Thursday to Sunday next week in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon.

    Taiwan had planned to send a delegation led by Minister Without Portfolio Yang Jen-ni （楊珍妮）, who is also the chief trade negotiator.

    However, travel authorization documents issued by the host country listed the nationality of Taiwan’s delegation members as “Taiwan, Province of China,” the ministry said, describing it as a derogatory and inaccurate designation.

    Taiwan joined the WTO as a “separate customs territory” and is not subordinate to any other member, the ministry said, adding that Cameroon’s designation was inconsistent with Taiwan’s status within the organization.

    Taiwan’s WTO mission had sought assistance from the WTO Secretariat, with support from the US, Japan and allied countries, but Cameroon insisted the designation reflected its “foreign policy” and refused to make adjustments, it said.

    The ministry accused Cameroon of disregarding established practice among WTO host countries to respect Taiwan’s status and said the move violated the principle of equal participation for all members.

    Taiwan has lodged a formal protest with the WTO Secretariat and Cameroon’s delegation, the ministry added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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