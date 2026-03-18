為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Cabinet approves budget for improving railroads

    2026/03/18 03:00
    Taiwan Railway Corp’s Chongde Station in Hualien County is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Taipei Times

    Taiwan Railway Corp’s Chongde Station in Hualien County is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Taipei Times

    By Wu Liang-yi and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The Cabinet has approved a NT$7.8 billion （US$244.6 million） proposal to harden the railroads in Taiwan proper’s eastern and southern regions against natural disasters over five years, beginning this year, officials said yesterday.

    The central government and state-run rail corporation would provide 97.5 percent and 2.5 percent of the funds respectively, they said.

    Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wu Sheng-yuan （伍勝園） said the railroad plan does not require any financial contribution from the Hualien County Government, because the project is part of the national infrastructure.

    The Ministry of Transportation and Communications and Taiwan Railway Corporation recommended the proposal to build rock sheds and barriers in the Northbound Link, reconstruct two bridges, and relocate Chongde （崇德） station near Hualien to a new location, officials said.

    The most difficult and expensive part of the project is stretches in Hualien County, especially the length of the rail between Sioulin （秀林） and Chongde townships, they said.

    The region’s proximity to the central mountain range and the Pacific Ocean makes the railroad vulnerable to risks associated with typhoons and torrential rains, such rock falls and landslides, they said.

    Moving Chongde Station to a location inside the village is a measure aimed at mitigating the risks posed by mountainside mud-and-stone flows and increasing the community’s access to the railhead, officials said.

    The budget is part of this year’s general budget that has stalled amid the deadlock at the Legislative Yuan, officials said.

    The opposition, which holds a majority in the Legislative Yuan, should fund this program by passing this year’s general budget, Wu said.

    As a new policy proposal, the project cannot draw from past government budget surpluses, he said, he said, adding that this means no construction could be carried out without the legislature’s approval of the new budget.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播