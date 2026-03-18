為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Court rejects Ko’s request to fly to Japan for son’s graduation

    2026/03/18 03:00
    Former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je speaks to reporters in Taipei on March 3. Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times

    Former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je speaks to reporters in Taipei on March 3. Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times

    Staff writer, with CNA

    The Taipei District Court yesterday rejected a request by former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je （柯文哲） for a short exemption from his travel ban to attend his son’s graduation ceremony in Japan, deeming the trip unnecessary.

    The court noted in its ruling that Ko’s presence is not essential for the graduation to take place and that his absence would not prevent his son from successfully obtaining his degree.

    Through his lawyer, Ko last Monday filed a request with the court to allow him to visit Japan from March 23-25 to attend his son’s doctoral graduation ceremony at the University of Tokyo, a move Taipei prosecutors opposed.

    The Taipei District Court ruled in favor of the prosecutors, stating that Ko had not provided sufficient rationale for the court to lift the travel restrictions imposed when he was released on bail in September last year, according to the court.

    Ko was released from Taipei Detention Center on Sept. 8 after a year in custody on corruption-related charges linked to the Core Pacific City project and political donations.

    Under the terms of his release on bail of NT$70 million （US$2.19 million）, Ko must stay at a registered address, wear a device equipped with a GPS tracking system, not leave the country and not contact other defendants or witnesses involved in the trial.

    After receiving Ko’s request to travel to Japan, the court sought opinions from prosecutors, who argued that Ko had not presented a concrete plan to ensure he would not flee or collude with co-defendants, according to the court.

    The court’s decision can be appealed.

    The Taipei District Court completed all trial proceedings in the two cases at the end of last year and is scheduled to announce its verdict on March 26.

    Prosecutors are seeking a total sentence of 28 years and six months for Ko, who has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation and subsequent trial.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播