《TAIPEI TIMES》US set to boost explosives production

M795 artillery projectiles are stored during the manufacturing process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on April 13, 2023. Photo: AP

UPGRADED MISSILE:The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology is reportedly to conduct a live-fire test of the Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile on Thursday next week

By Wu Che-yu, Lo Tien-pin and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

The US Army is planning to build new facilities to boost explosives production and strengthen its supply chain, a move aimed at addressing munitions shortages and supporting obligations to partners including Taiwan, Ukraine and Israel, Defense News reported.

The army has issued a sources sought notice for a proposed Center of Excellence at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky, the report said.

The facility would serve as a hub within the US industrial base for the production of key military explosives, including research department explosives （RDX） and high melting explosives （HMX）, while also supporting research and development of next-generation materials.

The proposed center would integrate research laboratories, pilot production lines, full-scale manufacturing, testing, packaging and waste treatment into a single supply chain, the report said.

The army aims to complete the facility by 2031 and prefers a single, integrated campus model, although distributed or networked alternatives would also be considered.

Contractors would be required to submit design proposals and cost estimates, including projected unit costs for RDX and HMX over the next five to 10 years, as well as funding sources and investment plans.

The report said global conflicts have sharply increased demand for munitions, creating bottlenecks in supply.

The US faces additional challenges due to environmental and safety regulations, with its last TNT production facility having closed in the 1980s.

Supply has also been affected by geopolitical factors, as major exporters such as China and Russia have halted shipments to the US, while Poland — a key supplier for NATO — has prioritized domestic needs and support for Ukraine.

Meanwhile the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology is reportedly to conduct a key live-fire test of the air-launched Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile on Thursday next week.

If the live-fire test is successful, the missile could be included in the fiscal 2027 defense budget for mass production, sources said.

The upgraded missile is expected to outperform the Harpoon missile, as it is supersonic while the Harpoon is subsonic, former Hsiung Feng III project chief engineer Chang Cheng （張誠） said.

The missile would pose a significant threat to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy and enhance Taiwan’s anti-ship capabilities, Chang said.

Separately yesterday, Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo （顧立雄） said he believed that the US’ internal review process for the sale of a second package of arms to Taiwan is proceeding on schedule.

A major US arms package for Taiwan worth about US$14 billion that includes advanced interceptor missiles is ready for US President Donald Trump’s approval and could be signed after his upcoming trip to China, Reuters reported last week, citing sources briefed on the discussions.

However, Trump on Monday said that he was seeking to delay his visit to China in early next month by about a month because of the Iran war.

Asked if the trip’s postponement could impact the new arms sales to Taiwan, Koo said the government had been coordinating closely with the US.

“As we understand it, their internal review procedures are proceeding on schedule,” he said. “I don’t think we have received any information indicating delays.”

Additional reporting by Reuters

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法