《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan win 3 gold, 2 bronze medals in taekwondo event

Members of the Taiwanese team pose for a photograph at the Dutch Open Taekwondo Championships in Eindhoven, Netherlands, in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan won three gold and two bronze medals at the Dutch Open Taekwondo Championships in the Netherlands over the weekend.

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Wang Chieh-ling, 17, captured gold in the women’s 46kg category in her Dutch Open debut, defeating China’s Wang Shiyi 5-0, 17-1 in the final at Eindhoven.

Asian Games silver medalist Lin Wei-chun claimed the women’s 57kg title after beating China’s Zhang Chuling 5-4, 15-9.

Olympian Huang Yu-jen won the men’s 87kg gold, defeating Spain’s Ivan Garcia Martinez 14-13, 19-11.

Meanwhile, Liu You-yun and Chen Liang-hsi secured bronze medals in the women’s 49kg and men’s 87kg categories respectively.

Wang Chieh-ling’s coach Chu Jian-an praised her performance, saying that with her gold medal win, she had dispelled any concerns he might have had about her debut at the top level.

Taiwan head coach Su Tai-yuan also said he was satisfied with the athletes’ performances, adding that they competed well even in matches they did not win.

The team were to rest for one day before heading to Lommel for the Belgian Open Taekwondo Championships, which is to take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Soeverein Arena, Su said.

Taiwanese athletes are aiming to accumulate points at international tournaments ahead of the Asian Taekwondo Championships in May, which would be crucial for securing qualification points for this year’s Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, he added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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