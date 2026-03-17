《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan’s Tang Chia-hung strikes gold again

Tang Chia-hung stands on the podium wearing his gold medal at the Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Antalya, Turkey, on Sunday. Photo: Huang Bo-rui via CNA

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE:The victory was Tang’s second gold medal in the World Cup series after he also won the horizontal bar title in Baku, Azerbaijan, earlier this month

/ Staff writer, with CNA

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Taiwanese gymnast Tang Chia- hung （唐嘉鴻） on Sunday won gold in the men’s horizontal bar event at the Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Antalya, Turkey, finishing with a score of 15.200.

Tang delivered an outstanding performance in the final, earning a difficulty score of 6.500, an execution score of 8.700 for a total of 15.200 points.

Colombia’s Angel Barajas finished second with 14.966 points.

The victory marked Tang’s second gold medal in the world cup series this year, after he won the horizontal bar title in Baku, Azerbaijan, earlier this month.

In Antalya, he also competed in the floor exercise event, but later developed mild cold symptoms and decided to withdraw from the final to rest and focus on the horizontal bar.

His coach, Huang Bo-rui （黃柏瑞）, said that after traveling from Baku and dealing with Turkey’s dry climate, Tang developed a cold, which affected his practice.

Tang was aiming to win high scores in the first two apparatus world cup series events this year, as performing well could help create a favorable impression on judges in future competitions, Huang said.

Tang said his current training is focused on becoming an all-around gymnast.

In addition to working on individual events, he hopes to contribute to the team’s results at the Asian Championships next month and at the Gymnastics World Championships later this year, he said.

“As I get older, I really have to cherish the chance to keep training and competing,” Tang said. “Of course, I’m very grateful to the Taiwan Sports Training Center and the entire team for their support, which allows us to extend our athletic careers.”

With the completion of his gold-winning performances at the two World Cup events, the Taiwanese gymnast is returning home for a short rest.

He planned to compete in Egypt, Croatia and Qatar, starting on April 3, but due to the instability in the Middle East he would now only participate in the tournament in Croatia on April 9, he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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