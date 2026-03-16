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    《TAIPEI TIMES》SkyGuardian drone deliveries still on schedule: source

    2026/03/16 03:00
    An MQ-9B drone is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Screen grab from General Atomics’ Web site

    An MQ-9B drone is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Screen grab from General Atomics’ Web site

    Staff writer, with CNA

    A Taiwanese defense official yesterday said two of the four SkyGuardian drones Taipei purchased from the US are to be delivered in the second half of the year, in accordance with the original schedule.

    The ground control stations needed to remotely pilot the advanced drones are being built, the Ministry of National Defense official said on condition of anonymity.

    The air force and Taiwan’s defense mission in Washington have also been in close contact with the US to ensure the timely delivery, the official added.

    The comments come after a news report last week said that the delivery of the first two MQ-9B drones had been delayed due to the war in the Middle East.

    Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo （顧立雄） questioned the credibility of the report, saying: “I don’t know where that news came from.”

    No weapons deliveries have been affected by the conflict in the Middle East so far, he added.

    Taiwan has ordered four MQ-9B drones from the US, two of which would be delivered this year, while the other two would arrive next year.

    The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency in a 2020 announcement of the sale said the MQ-9Bs would provide Taiwan with “intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, target acquisition, and counter-land, counter-sea and anti-submarine strike capabilities.”

    Institute for National Defense and Security Research assistant research fellow Hsieh Pei-shiue （謝沛學） said the drone is capable of linking with satellite communications shared among US allies.

    This means Taiwan and its US counterparts could instantly share battlefield intelligence, providing opportunities for cooperation during a conflict.

    For instance, should a cross-strait conflict break out, Washington could take advantage of anti-ship missile systems deployed along the first island chain to prevent Chinese People’s Liberation Army vessels from sailing into waters east of Taiwan to blockade the nation, he said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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