《TAIPEI TIMES》Convenience stores scratching into ‘cat economy’

A FamilyMart convenience store decorating its window with a large cat decal to attract cat enthusiasts is pictured in Taipei’s Wanhua District in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taiwan FamilyMart Co

WHISKERY BUSINESS:Businesses are aiming to capture the growing percentage of feline fanatics as cat ownership across the country grows rapidly

Staff writer, with CNA

請繼續往下閱讀...

Sales of cat-related products at major convenience stores have surged over the past few years, as rising cat ownership fuels what retailers call the emerging “cat economy.”

Cat food and related products sales at stores such as 7-Eleven, Hi-Life and OK Mart have grown by about 30 percent, outpacing dog food, industry data showed.

Cat food now accounts for more than 60 percent of the shelf space for pet food in many stores.

The trend reflects a broader shift in pet ownership.

In 2023, the estimated number of pet cats nationwide reached 1,311,449, a 50 percent increase from 870,801 in 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

The ministry has yet to release more recent data.

However, by the end of last year, the number of registered cats surpassed that of dogs for the first time, the ministry said, adding that the total registered cats and dogs exceeded 3.4 million, and a majority were felines.

The combined figure has also surpassed the number of children younger than 14, which stands at about 2.8 million, highlighting the country’s declining birthrate and the growing role of pets in households.

7-Eleven chain operator President Chain Store Corp （統一超商） said it began observing strong growth in cat food sales in 2023, with the category posting double-digit gains. The chain has since expanded its offerings, introducing “OPEN!PETS” sections in more than 3,700 stores nationwide, carrying between 110 and 250 items.

FamilyMart chain operator Taiwan FamilyMart Co （全家便利商店） capitalized on the trend through a Feb. 22 “Cat Day” campaign that went viral on Threads.

Cat-themed merchandise and promotions boosted related sales by more than 40 percent, the company said.

OK Mart chain operator OK Mart Co （來來超商） said the share of cat products among its pet offerings has risen from about 60 percent to roughly 70 percent over the past two years, with small packs of wet cat food and single-meal portions proving especially popular.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法