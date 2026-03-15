《TAIPEI TIMES》More meat not needed, dietician says

An image created by the Health Promotion Administration shows its recommendation for a healthy, balanced meal. Photo courtesy of the Health Promotion Administration

HPA RECOMMENDATIONS: A dietician said people might have the misconception that more meat is needed if the daily protein intake recommendation increases

By Lo Bi / Staff reporter

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Eating more meat would not be necessary to adhere to the Health Promotion Administration’s （HPA） draft revisions to its Dietary Reference Intakes and Daily Dietary Guidelines, a dietician said yesterday.

The HPA on March 5 announced changes to its dietary recommendations, including an increase in the recommended upper limits for daily protein intake, whole grains, fruit and vegetables.

The draft revisions also adjust the recommended daily intake of several food groups, including protein, whole grains, fruit and vegetables, while reducing the dairy recommendation.

Cancer Care Foundation dietician Huang Shu-hui （黃淑惠） said that people might have the misconception that they must eat more meat if the protein intake recommendation is increased.

However, meat is not the only source of protein and intake would not need to be increased with a proper diet, Huang said.

There is no revolutionary change in the overall structure of the draft revisions, which keep carbohydrates as the primary energy source while adjusting recommended proportions, she said, adding that people should eat more plant-based food and less red meat.

The increase in recommended protein intake — from “three to eight servings” of beans, fish, eggs and meat to “three to 13 servings” per day — is one of the most significant changes in the draft, she said.

The adjustment was made due to a trend of sarcopenia （muscle loss） affecting young people, Huang said.

Dietitians generally recommend 1.2g to 1.5g of protein per kilogram of body weight per day, up from 0.8g/kg to 1g/kg previously, she said.

However, meat is not the only source of protein, as whole grains, dairy products and nuts also contain protein, she added.

A serving of grains contains about 2g of protein, while a serving of nuts contains about 1g to 2g, so if people consume enough staple foods and nuts, their meat intake can be reduced, she said.

A 60kg adult requires about 72g of protein per day, Huang said.

Two servings of nuts, 1.5 bowls of whole grains and a cup of milk provide about 26g of protein, which can be supplemented by beans, fish, eggs and meat, she said.

The HPA draft also reaffirms the recommendations for protein sources, with legumes （beans） being first, followed by fish, eggs and meat, with red meat last, she said.

Red meats — including beef, pork, and lamb — are high in saturated fats, which are associated with an increased risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, Huang said, adding that processed meats are linked to colorectal cancer.

The Daily Dietary Guidelines encourage reduced intake of red meat and processed foods, she added.

The draft revisions also recommend increasing intake of unrefined grains, she said.

Whole grains contain more dietary fiber, vitamin B and micronutrients such as magnesium and zinc, so increasing intake would help stabilize blood sugar and lower the risk of Type 2 diabetes, while boosting phytochemical intake, Huang said.

The recommendation for fruit and vegetables have been increased to “two to six servings” of fruit and “three to eight servings” of vegetables per day, up from two to four and three of five servings respectively, she said.

The recommended daily dietary fiber intake is at least 25g for women and 30g for men, but if people do not consume enough fruit, vegetables and whole grains, the targets can be difficult to reach, which is why the revisions were made, she said.

The draft revisions are open to public comment until the end of this month, the HPA said, adding that the updated recommendations would be officially released following a review by experts.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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