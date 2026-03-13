為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 MOTC to phase out the running green man light

    2026/03/13 03:00
    The “running” animation of pedestrian lights. Photo: Taipei Times

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The “running” animation of pedestrian lights is to be phased out by the end of this year to avoid encouraging pedestrians to rush across roads, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications （MOTC） said yesterday.

    The decision was made during a road safety briefing at the Executive Yuan on Wednesday, Department of Railways, Highways and Road Safety Director-General Wu Tung-ling （吳東凌） said.

    The flashing green signal that appears during the final seconds of a pedestrian light would remain, but the running green man animation used in some areas would be removed, Wu said.

    The Executive Yuan has asked the ministry to coordinate with local governments regarding the adjustments, Wu said, adding that the signal designs are expected to be standardized nationwide by the end of this year.

    Ministry data showed that only Chiayi County, Kinmen County and Lienchiang County （Matsu） do not use the running green signal.

    Separately, the ministry on Wednesday announced an amendment to traffic regulations that states pedestrians should “avoid” stepping onto a crosswalk once the pedestrian green light begins flashing, rather than being “prohibited” from doing so.

    The previous wording had led to some pedestrians being fined for jaywalking, which has been resolved under the amendment.

    The ministry said the countdown timer on pedestrian lights is intended to help people judge whether they have enough time to cross safely.

    If the remaining time is insufficient or the signal is flashing, people should assess their walking speed and wait for the next green light to avoid incidents caused by underestimating crossing time or running across the road, the ministry added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Pedestrians cross the road on a green signal in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

