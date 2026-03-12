為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Fans, minister welcome national baseball team

    2026/03/12 03:00
    From second left, CPBL commissioner Tsai Chi-chang, Taiwan national team manager Tseng Hao-jiu, veteran pitcher Chen Kuan-yu and Minister of Sports Lee Yang pose for a photograph as Yang welcomed team members at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday as they returned from the World Baseball Classic in Tokyo. Photo: CNA

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Members of Taiwan’s World Baseball Classic （WBC） team were welcomed yesterday morning by Minister of Sports Lee Yang （李洋） and more than 300 fans at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport upon their return from Japan.

    Taiwan finished tied with South Korea and Australia for second place in the WBC’s Pool C with a 2-2 record, but the South Koreans squeaked through to the tournament’s quarter-finals based on the tiebreaker: fewest runs allowed per defensive inning.

    Although Taiwan did not advance, many fans still felt the four-game campaign, which started poorly with shutout losses to Australia and Pool C winners Japan, was a success because of a 5-4 extra-inning victory over archrivals South Korea in the team’s final game.

    Upon arrival at the airport’s Terminal 2, pitcher Chen Kuan-yu and manager Tseng Hao-jiu accepted flowers from China Airlines ground crew on behalf of the team.

    Fans gathered in the terminal’s arrival lobby cheered for the team and the players while waving banners and flags, and they were most excited when outfielder Sung Cheng-jui held up the ball that he said was “the final out against South Korea.”

    One fan, surnamed Lin （林）, who said she has been a baseball fan for more than 20 years, said that she took time off from work to fly to Tokyo and watch Taiwan’s games against Australia, the Czech Republic and South Korea.

    She on Tuesday afternoon returned to Taiwan before heading to the airport at night to welcome the team.

    Lin said she was particularly moved by the winning run scored against the South Koreans by team captain Chen Chieh-hsien, who was in as a pinch-runner while recovering from being hit on the hand by a pitch in the game against Australia.

    Another fan said Taiwanese fans in Tokyo were vocal, “turning Tokyo Dome into Taipei Dome.”

    While players who compete overseas returned to their respective teams, 18 players and their families, 10 coaches and Chinese Professional Baseball League commissioner Tsai Chi-chang took a Tuesday night flight from Tokyo after the end of Pool C play, arriving in Taiwan at 12:03am.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Fans gather at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to greet Taiwan’s national baseball team upon their arrival from Tokyo yesterday. Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times

