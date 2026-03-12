《TAIPEI TIMES》 Nuclear plans must be ended: groups

Masashi Goto, a Japanese nuclear energy engineer, speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of Stop Nukes Now

SAFETY CONCERNS: A retired professor said ‘convenient, safe and waste-free nuclear energy is illusory,’ and that safety and cost-effectiveness are mutually exclusive goals

By Wu Po-hsuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Proposals to revisit nuclear energy use in Taiwan should be scrapped, experts and groups opposing nuclear power said yesterday on the 15th anniversary of the Fukushima Dai-ichi disaster in Japan.

Masashi Goto, who helped design the vessel containing the reactor that partially melted down after being damaged during the 2011 Tohuku earthquake and tsunami, said that the incident revealed foundational challenges to nuclear energy.

“Nuclear reactors are not economical or a stable energy source,” Goto told a news conference in Taipei. “They have a high risk of incidents and the problem of nuclear waste disposal remains unsolved.”

Reactors have no mechanism capable of countering a major safety incident, while the plants themselves are vulnerable to natural disasters such as earthquakes and tsunami occuring in rapid succession, he said.

Nuclear power plants have an inherent risk from malfunctions, even in the absence of natural disasters, he said.

Taiwan and Japan are insular nations in which a catastrophic nuclear incident would threaten the lives of their populations and render large swathes of their respective homelands permanently uninhabitable, Goto said.

No one in Japan dares to say that nuclear energy is absolutely safe, he added.

“Convenient, safe and waste-free nuclear energy is illusory,” said Gloria Hsu （徐光蓉）, a retired professor of atmospheric sciences at National Taiwan University who also heads the Moms Love Taiwan Association.

The safety margin requirements of nuclear power and the pursuit of cost-effectiveness are contradictory requirements that cannot both be met, she said.

NuScale Power’s small modular reactor technology, deemed the most promising of its type, costs 50 percent more than conventional reactors, Hsu said.

“Building a variety of renewables remains the only path to sustainable energy,” she said.

Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Ngalim Tiunn said that Taiwan might have to choose renewable energy as the only dependable and available substitute for coal and gas-fired plants, as no timetable for attaining maturation can be furnished for small modular reactors.

The Taiwan Environmental Protection Union wrote in a statement that it “strongly condemns” the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ decision to submit plans to restart two nuclear plants in Taiwan.

According to the ministry’s plans, the Nuclear Safety Commission would consider reactivating the Guosheng plant in New Taipei City’s Wanli District （萬里） and the Ma-anshan plant in Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township （恆春）.

The government’s proposal contravenes the Basic Environment Act （環境基本法）, the Climate Change Adaptation Act （氣候變遷因應法） and DPP’s policy of a non-nuclear homeland, the statement said.

Taiwan proper’s fragile natural environment and its susceptibility to natural disasters, including earthquakes and tropical storms, casts doubt over the wisdom of the government’s turn toward nuclear power, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

