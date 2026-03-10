為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》One dead, seven injured in Nantou bus crash

    2026/03/10 03:00
    A tour bus lies in a ravine in Nantou County’s Sun-Link-Sea Forest Recreation Area yesterday after it plunged off a road. Photo courtesy of a member of the public

    A tour bus lies in a ravine in Nantou County’s Sun-Link-Sea Forest Recreation Area yesterday after it plunged off a road. Photo courtesy of a member of the public

    CAUTIOUS:Bus tours in the Sun Link Sea Forest Recreation Area have been suspended until the cause of the bus crash has been determined, the Tourism Administration said

    Staff writer, with CNA

    One person died and seven were injured yesterday after a shuttle bus traveling through a Nantou County forest recreation area drove off a mountain road and plunged 20m into a valley, local authorities said.

    The Nantou County Fire Department said it received a call at 12:15pm about a bus carrying eight people that had crashed during a tour of Sun Link Sea Forest Recreation Area in Nantou’s Jhushan Township （竹山）.

    Upon reaching the crash site, first responders sent seven passengers who had sustained light-to-severe injuries, along with a 66-year-old male passenger who was in cardiac arrest, to hospital for emergency treatment.

    The male passenger, surnamed Chen （陳）, sustained injuries to his head and was later declared dead, Chu Shang Show Chwan Hospital said.

    The driver of the bus was not injured in the crash, the cause of which is under investigation.

    The bus had departed the recreation area’s visitor center at about noon, traveling toward Songlong Rock Waterfall when the incident occurred, the park said.

    Initial reports indicated that the bus might have lost control after striking a cliff face.

    The Tourism Administration in a statement said that bus tours in the forest recreation area have been suspended until the cause of the crash has been determined.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Emergency responders rescue passengers from a tour bus that fell down a ravine in Nantou County’s Sun-Link-Sea Forest Recreation Area yesterday. Photo courtesy of a member of the public

    Emergency responders rescue passengers from a tour bus that fell down a ravine in Nantou County’s Sun-Link-Sea Forest Recreation Area yesterday. Photo courtesy of a member of the public

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    圖
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播