《TAIPEI TIMES》NDC shows more economic growth

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

The overall monitoring indicator for the business cycle showed a “red” growth signal for a second straight month in January, with the overall economy maintaining positive momentum, the National Development Council （NDC） said yesterday.

The council measures the nation’s economic health using a five-color system, with “blue” signaling a recession, “green” suggesting steady growth and “red” indicating a boom. “Yellow-red” reflects a slight boom, while “yellow-blue” shows sluggishness.

The score of the monitoring indicator increased one point from the previous month to 39, the council said in a report, the highest since August 2024.

Firms across industries continued to benefit from the strong business opportunities related to artificial intelligence （AI） and inventories were built up ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the council said.

Among the monitoring indicator’s nine components, the readings on the M1B money supply turned from yellow-blue to green, and the average monthly overtime hours of industry and service employees shifted from yellow-red to green, while retail and wholesale trade changed from yellow-red to red, the report said.

The remaining six readings — the TAIEX, the industrial production index, the index of manufacturing sector sales, the manufacturing sector’s business climate index, the custom-cleared exports and imports of machinery and electrical equipment — were unchanged, it showed.

Meanwhile, the trend-adjusted leading index, which gauges the economy’s direction in the next six months, rose 1.49 percent month-on-month to 105.5 in January, rising for the seventh consecutive month, the report said.

The trend-adjusted coincident index, which tracks the pace of economic activity, climbed 0.78 percent to 106.4, increasing for the 15th consecutive month, it said.

The leading and coincident indices continued rising, indicating steady growth in the local economy, the report concluded.

The council said it expects Taiwan’s exports to continue

growing steadily, as major global cloud service providers increase capital expenditures, countries compete to invest in sovereign AI development, and AI applications rapidly spread.

Domestic investment is expected to gain support thanks to increased investments by domestic semiconductor and related manufacturers in response to market demand, as well as investments by international enterprises to establish key technologies and production capacity, the council said.

Meanwhile, private consumption is projected to retain strong momentum on the back of increased holiday spending, major sporting events and entertainment performances, stable wage hikes, and government subsidies for housing and tax exemptions, it said.

However, the impacts of escalating geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, the US tariff policies and trade deals on global economic growth and inflation still pose uncertainties ahead, with their effects on Taiwan’s stock market, business activities and consumer confidence warranting more observation, it added.

