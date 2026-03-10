為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan’s Tang wins gold in Baku

    2026/03/10 03:00
    Taiwan’s Tang Chia-hung wears his gold medal on the podium after winning the men’s horizontal bar at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku on Sunday. Photo courtesy of coach Huang Bo-rui via CNA

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese Olympic bronze medalist Tang Chia-hung on Sunday made a golden season debut, winning the horizontal bar title at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

    Tang, who won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Games, secured top spot with 15.366 points. His performance was bolstered by a high execution score of 8.966 and a 0.1 bonus for a “stuck” landing. He was followed by Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi, who took silver with 15.033 points.

    The gold medal capped a dominant weekend for Tang, who also finished first in the preliminary round with a 14.800-point routine at a 6.2 difficulty level.

    After the event, Tang told the Central News Agency that he was pleased to have successfully executed a specific element that had eluded him at last year’s World Championships.

    “That boosted my confidence a lot,” the Taiwanese said.

    He said that there is still room for improvement and his current training regimen is focused on the individual all-around.

    Tang said he plans to compete in the floor exercise, still rings and horizontal bar in Baku and an upcoming event in Turkey.

    “I want to use these competitions as training to maintain my physical conditioning,” he said. “My goal is to help Taiwan secure a strong team ranking at the Asian Championships and the World Championships later this year.”

    Tang’s coach, Huang Bo-rui, said the results were “within expectations” given the solid preparation leading up to the season opener.

    “I’m grateful that Tang executed his tasks well and maintained his overall scoring consistency,” Huang said.

    During the winter off-season, the team focused on maintaining fitness and refining techniques, rather than on raw power, he said.

    “We aren’t intentionally chasing higher difficulty right now,” Huang said. “The priority is ensuring the quality of the overall performance and correcting specific flaws.”

    In other events on Sunday, Taiwan’s pommel horse standout Lee Chih-kai, who won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, finished sixth in his signature event with 12.433 points, achieving his best score so far this season.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    熱門推播