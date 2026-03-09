為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Driver’s license test changes announced

    2026/03/09 03:00
    A testing site for the Highway Bureau’s revised driving portion of the driver’s license test is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Highway Bureau

    A testing site for the Highway Bureau’s revised driving portion of the driver’s license test is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Highway Bureau

    UPDATED TEST:The new rules aim to assess drivers’ awareness of risky behaviors and how they respond under certain circumstances, the Highway Bureau said

    By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter, with CNA

    Driver’s license applicants who fail to yield to pedestrians at intersections or to check blind spots, or omit pointing-and-calling procedures would fail the driving test, the Highway Bureau said yesterday.

    The change is set to be implemented at the end of the month, and is part of the bureau’s reform of the driving portion of the test, which has been criticized for failing to assess whether drivers can operate vehicles safely.

    Sedan drivers would be tested regarding yielding to pedestrians and turning their heads to check blind spots, while drivers of large vehicles would be tested on their familiarity with pointing-and-calling procedures, where drivers point at an important indicator or hazard and call out its status to ensure safety, the bureau said.

    Failure to perform any of the above tasks would result in a deduction of 32 points.

    The passing grade for the driving test is 70 out of 100.

    The change aims to enhance drivers’ awareness regarding stopping and yielding to pedestrians, the bureau said.

    Since Jan. 30, the written test for a motorcycle driving license has consisted entirely of 50 multiple-choice questions, with no true-or-false items.

    Car drivers are scheduled to take the same test format in June, with 20 percent of the questions specifically designed to assess drivers’ awareness of risky behaviors and their responses under certain circumstance.

    Preparations for the scoring criteria and grade record forms have been completed, and the documents would be published in the Government Gazette, the bureau said.

    Motor vehicle offices and driving schools around the nation would adjust their scoring boards at test sites, too, it said, adding that all preparations are scheduled to be completed by March 31.

    ROC Automotive Driving Education Association chairman Chen Yong-chin （陳永親） said that aside from continuing to improve training for applicants, driving schools are also updating the signage for point deductions, in response to the changes in on-site driving test items, adding that they aim to complete the updates as soon as possible.

    There are 216 small-vehicle driving schools and 36 large-vehicle driving schools across Taiwan, bureau statistics showed.

    Last year, 243,000 people took the small-vehicle driving test, and 16,000 took the large-vehicle driving test, the bureau said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    圖
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播