為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan beat Vietnam 1-0 in Asian Cup

    2026/03/08 03:00
    Taiwan’s Huang Ke-sin, left, and Vietnam’s Thai Thi Thao vie for the ball during their AFC Women’s Asian Cup match in Perth, Australia, yesterday. Photo: AFP

    Taiwan’s Huang Ke-sin, left, and Vietnam’s Thai Thi Thao vie for the ball during their AFC Women’s Asian Cup match in Perth, Australia, yesterday. Photo: AFP

    CHANCE TO QUALIFY:Both teams now have three points from two games, and Taiwan sit ahead of Vietnam and behind Japan, who last night beat India 11-0

    AP, PERTH, Australia

    Taiwan yesterday defeated Vietnam 1-0 to move into second place in Group C at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup with one match remaining.

    Su Yu-hsuan scored the decisive goal in the 26th minute after Taiwan midfielder Saki Matsunaga’s shot hit the crossbar, leaving Su to nod the rebound into an empty net for the team which won the last of their three Asian Cup titles in 1981.

    It was a deserved victory for Taiwan, 2-0 losers to Japan on Wednesday, who created several chances to extend their lead.

    Vietnam, the 2022 quarter-finalist, beat India in their opener, but struggled to threaten the Taiwan defense and failed to record a shot on target. Thi Duyen Tran came closest with a first-half chance that went wide from inside the area.

    Both teams now have three points from two games. Taiwan sit ahead of Vietnam and behind Japan, who last night thrashed India 11-0. India are still seeking their first point.

    Australian organizers yesterday said that the tournament had sold 250,000 tickets. The milestone follows the tournament already breaking the all-time total attendance record, with 92,795 fans at the first 10 matches.

    That surpassed the previous record of 59,910 for the 2010 edition in China.

    The top two teams in each of the three groups advance to the quarter-finals along with the two best third-place teams.

    In Group A, Australia, who beat Iran 4-0 on Thursday, and South Korea have already qualified. Australia and South Korea are to meet today in Sydney to determine top spot in the group, where another record crowd is expected.

    After back-to-back losses, Iran need a big win over the Philippines today to have any chance of advancing to the quarter-finals and qualifying for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

    In Group B, defending champions China and three-time winners North Korea are through to the quarter-finals after their second consecutive wins in group matches on Friday. In opening matches on Tuesday, Myong Yu-jong had a first-half hat-trick in North Korea’s 3-0 win over Uzbekistan, and China beat Bangladesh 2-0.

    Group B play concludes tomorrow in Sydney when North Korea play China in a match that would decide first place in the group, and Bangladesh take on Uzbekistan.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    圖
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播