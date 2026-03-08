《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan crushes Czechia 14-0 at the WBC

Designated hitter Stuart Fairchild, left, hits a grand slam home run during Taiwan’s World Baseball Classic game against the Czech Republic at the Tokyo Dome yesterday. Photo: AFP

REASSURING COMEBACK:After a demoralizing loss to Japan on Friday, the Taiwan team’s bats came alive, setting a new record with eight stolen bases in a single game

Staff writer, with CNA

請繼續往下閱讀...

Taiwan secured their first victory in this year’s World Baseball Classic （WBC） yesterday, handing the Czech Republic a 14-0 trouncing at the Tokyo Dome.

After being defeated in its first two Pool C games — including a demoralizing 13-0 loss to Japan on Friday — Taiwan’s bats came alive.

The lineup erupted for 11 hits and scored in five of the mercy rule-shortened game’s seven innings, a sharp contrast to the four hits and 17 strikeouts recorded across Taiwan’s previous 54 at-bats.

The offensive explosion was punctuated by designated hitter Stuart Fairchild’s grand slam in the top of the second inning, which extended the lead to 6-0 and marked Taiwan’s first grand slam in the tournament.

Manager Tseng Hao-jiu （曾豪駒） described the home run as “reassuring,” but emphasized the team’s collective discipline.

“We may not have as many sluggers as other teams, but every one of our players did their job today — from getting on base to stealing and manufacturing runs,” Tseng said at a news conference after the game.

Taiwan set a new national WBC record with eight stolen bases in a single game, led by three steals each from infielder Cheng Tsung-che （鄭宗哲） and Fairchild.

The duo, batting first and third respectively, set the tone in the opening frame by reaching base on two drag bunts.

They then pulled off a double steal that forced a wild throw from Czech catcher Martin Cervenka, allowing Cheng to sprint home during the game’s first run.

Cheng after the game said his priority was simply getting on base.

“I noticed the third baseman was playing deep when I stepped into the box, so I decided to lay down a bunt,” he said.

Cheng finished the day reaching base four times in five plate appearances, with one hit and three walks.

Of the 11 Taiwanese batters who saw action, six recorded at least one hit, led by Yu Chang’s （張育成） three-hit game.

Chang, who was named Pool A MVP in the 2023 WBC, is batting a team-high 0.455 and is tied with Fairchild for the team lead in RBIs with four.

On the mound, Taiwanese pitchers had a combined 10 strikeouts.

Starter Zhuang Chen Zhong-ao （莊陳仲敖） fanned four over 2-2/3 innings, while Lin Yu-min （林昱?） — currently with the Arizona Diamondbacks — added three strikeouts in 2-1/3 innings of relief.

As Zhuang Chen and Lin had exceeded the 30-pitch mark, they would not be available for today’s pivotal clash against South Korea.

The 11am matchup is a “must-win” for Taiwan to keep its hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals alive.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Taiwan’s Chen Chen-wei steals second base during the World Baseball Classic game between Taiwan and the Czech Republic at the Tokyo Dome yesterday. Photo: CNA

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法