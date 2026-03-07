為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Court issues vote forgery sentences

    2026/03/07 03:00
    A flag flies above the main entrance of the Taichung District Court in an undated photograph. Photo: Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times

    A flag flies above the main entrance of the Taichung District Court in an undated photograph. Photo: Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Taichung District Court yesterday handed down mostly suspended sentences to workers at the Chinese Nationalist Party’s （KMT） Taichung chapter for falsifying documents in an effort to recall two Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） lawmakers last year.

    In a brief statement, the court said it sentenced the chapter’s senior officials, Chen Chien-feng （陳劍鋒） and Wu Kang-long （伍康龍）, to 21 months and 23 months in prison respectively, suspended for five years.

    Wu and Chen were also stripped of their civil rights for two years and fined NT$300,000 and NT$250,000 respectively, the court said.

    It also sentenced 30 other party staff to prison terms ranging from three to 14 months, all suspended for two to three years.

    Two other defendents, surnamed Chou （周） and Mai （買）, received jail terms of nine months and one year respectively, with those sentences not suspended.

    The court did not specify why it did not suspend the sentences of Chou and Mai, saying only that the rulings can be appealed.

    All of the defendents were found guilty of contravening the Personal Data Protection Act （個人資料保護法）.

    According to the indictments filed by prosecutors, the 34 defendents forged 4,258 signatures following the chapter’s decision in January last year to launch recall petitions against legislators Tsai Chi-chang （蔡其昌） and Ho Hsin-chun （何欣純）.

    Wu was chief of the recall campaign, while Chen assisted in promotional work. The two men directed their staff to organize and shuffle the forged signatures to avoid detection before submitting the completed petitions to the Taichung Election Commission, prosecutors said.

    People who initiate recalls need to collect signatures of enough eligible voters in the constituency to reach the threshold to send the decision to a vote.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    圖
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播