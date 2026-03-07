《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ohtani homers as Japan thrash Taiwan at World Baseball Classic

Fans react as they watch an outdoor broadcast in Kaohsiung last night of a game between Taiwan and Japan at the World Baseball Classic held at the Tokyo Dome. Japan thrashed Taiwan 13-0. Today, Taiwan faces the Czech Republic and Japan play South Korea. Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times

/ AFP, TOKYO

Shohei Ohtani yesterday blasted a home run to ignite Japan’s World Baseball Classic campaign as the defending champions thrashed Taiwan 13-0 in their tournament opener in Tokyo.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Ohtani’s grand slam homer set the tone as Japan scored 10 runs in the second inning alone in front of about 42,000 fans at the Tokyo Dome.

Their dominance meant the game was cut short after seven innings under the so-called mercy rule.

The result gave Japan a dream start to the tournament as they go in search of a record-extending fourth title.

Taiwan, who were backed by a large and noisy traveling support, lost their second straight game following Thursday’s defeat to Australia.

An expectant Tokyo crowd that included Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny and American actor Timothee Chalamet packed the stands for their first glimpse of Ohtani at this year’s tournament.

The 31-year-old hit a double off the first pitch of the game, but Japan were unable to get on the scoreboard as Taiwan starting pitcher Cheng Hao-chun saw off the danger.

There was nothing Cheng could do when Ohtani smacked a grand slam home run in his next at-bat to put Japan up by four runs.

The defending champions were not finished there and they went on to rack up six more runs before the second inning was over.

They added three more in the third inning as things went from bad to worse for Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Stuart Fairchild thought he had hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, but it was called a foul, which was upheld after an appeal.

Japan could not add to their score, but the fact that they were ahead by 10 runs or more at the end of the seventh inning meant the game ended two innings early.

Japan starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, last season’s World Series Most Valuable Player with the Dodgers, was replaced in the third inning.

Today, Taiwan faces the Czech Republic and Japan play South Korea.

Australia beat the Czech Republic 5-1 earlier yesterday in Pool C.

Japan’s Shohei Ohtani and teammate Seiya Suzuki, right, jump in the air as they celebrate after a home run during the second inning of a World Baseball Classic Pool C game between Japan and Taiwan yesterday in Tokyo. Photo: AP

Taiwan’s Zhang Jun-wei pitches during the World Baseball Classic Pool C first round game between Japan and Taiwan at the Tokyo Dome yesterday. Photo: AP

