    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ministry praises Prague for resolution on Taiwan

    2026/03/07 03:00
    The entrance to the Czech Senate in Prague is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    The entrance to the Czech Senate in Prague is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    By Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with CNA

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） yesterday thanked the Czech Senate for passing a resolution on Wednesday backing Taiwan’s participation in global organizations and rejecting China’s mischaracterization of UN Resolution 2758.

    Resolution 173 states that Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil visited Taiwan in 2020 to continue bilateral exchanges, and facilitate bilateral cooperation in high-tech, information technology, scientific research and cultural issues.

    The Czech Senate will continue to deepen collaborations with Taiwan, especially in areas of advanced technologies, such as research and development, emerging and start-up industries, and semiconductors, the resolution said, adding that it would enhance exchanges on how to respond to emerging security threats.

    The resolution also supports Taiwan’s meaningful participation in multiple international organizations, including the WHO, the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Criminal Police Organization.

    Taiwan’s international participation would help enhance global governance and cooperation efficiency, given its capabilities in dealing with issues related to public health, aviation safety and transnational crime, it said.

    UN Resolution 2758 only recognizes the People’s Republic of China as China’s sole legal representative in the UN, but does not mention Taiwan or the people of Taiwan, it added.

    The UN resolution does not address Taiwan’s political status, endorse China’s claim of sovereignty over Taiwan or mention Taiwan’s position and participation in the UN and related agencies, it said.

    China’s mischaracterization of UN Resolution 2758 might undermine the UN’s credibility and the principles of international law, it added.

    Therefore, the Czech Senate rejects any claim that misrepresents UN Resolution 2758 as meaning that “the ‘one China’ principle has been recognized by the UN” or “Taiwan is part of Chinese territory,” it said.

    The Czech resolution also mentions a joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of the G7 in November last year, which stresses the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait for global prosperity and security, as well as expresses support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations.

    The European Parliament last year passed two resolutions condemning China’s mischaracterization of UN Resolution 2758 while expressing concern over military exercises conducted by the Chinese military around Taiwan, it said.

    The resolution urged the Czech government to address the misuse of UN Resolution 2758 at UN-related organizations and to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the UN system.

    Vystrcil is to deliver the resolution to Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Czech President Petr Pavel, as well as the parliamentary leaders of EU and NATO member states to attract international attention and promote discussion, it said.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday quoted Lin as expressing thanks to the Czech Senate for its support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations.

    Taiwan would continue to deepen cooperation with the Czech Republic and other like-minded countries to bolster democratic resilience in response to challenges posed by authoritarian countries that are wrecking the international order, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

