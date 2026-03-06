《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ministry announces rules for repeat traffic offenders

Drivers wait at a traffic light in Taipei’s Neihu District on June 30 last year. Photo: CNA

SAFETY REMINDERS: Drivers who do not slow down on roads with curves or during low visibility conditions, or fail to follow yield rules would be required to attend seminars

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Drivers who repeatedly run through red lights and fail to slow down when approaching pedestrian crossings would be ordered to attend a road traffic safety seminar, according to a new policy announced by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday.

Under the proposed revisions to the Road and Traffic Safety Training Regulations （道路交通安全講習辦法）, and related penalty guidelines, drivers who contravene certain rules three times within one year would be required to attend a three-hour road traffic safety seminar.

The seminar would be designed to correct dangerous driving behaviors, such as running through a red light at a signalized intersection, failing to properly yield at an non-signalized intersection, and not slowing down when approaching pedestrian crossings without traffic signals, as well as areas near schools or hospitals.

The rule is expected to take effect on March 31, pending completion of the regulatory process, the ministry said.

The change aims to improve accident prevention by targeting people who repeatedly contravene traffic regulations and pose significant risks to traffic safety, the ministry added.

Professional drivers of large commercial vehicles would face the same consequences after two violations within a year.

The mandatory traffic safety seminars would also apply for drivers who commit the following offenses: not slowing to 15kph or below when approaching railway level crossings; failing to reduce speed on roads marked with curves, slopes, narrow roads, bridges, tunnels or construction zones; ignoring traffic signs, road markings or signals that require reduced speed; failing to slow down on muddy or flooded roads and causing water or mud to splash onto others; not reducing speed during poor visibility conditions such as rain or fog, when temporary road obstacles appear; failing to yield to those on main roads while driving on side roads; and failing to yield to those on roads with more lanes when driving on roads with fewer lanes.

At intersections with equal lanes, drivers of the left who do not yield to vehicles on the right would be fined.

A draft revision of the regulations would be available to the public for seven days, the ministry said, adding that revised regulations are expected to be formally announced before the end of the month.

