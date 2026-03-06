為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan space bill advances in US Senate

    2026/03/06 03:00
    An artist’s impression depicts a Formosat-7 satellite. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Space Agency

    An artist’s impression depicts a Formosat-7 satellite. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Space Agency

    By Hollie Younger / Staff writer

    A bill aimed at enhancing space cooperation between Taiwan and the US cleared the committee stage in the US Senate on Wednesday, with senators saying it would help counter threats from Beijing.

    The Taiwan and American Space Assistance （TASA） Act is to go to the Senate floor after being passed by the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

    The act would allow for extended cooperation between the Taiwan Space Agency, NASA and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration （NOAA）.

    Areas of cooperation would include satellite program development and space exploration, as well as atmospheric and weather programs.

    The act would also allow NASA and NOAA to exchange personnel with the Taiwan Space Agency to bolster Taiwan’s space capabilities.

    The bipartisan bill was introduced in September last year by US representatives French Hill and Gabe Amo.

    NASA and NOAA have limited authority to work with the Taiwan Space Agency, which was launched in 2022, due to the US government’s “one China” policy, Hill and Amo said in a statement last year.

    The act helps the US counter threats from China and addresses gaps in NASA’s ability to cooperate with Taiwan’s space efforts, US senators Eric Schmitt, Tammy Duckworth and Michael Bennet said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

    Space exploration and satellite operations are becoming central to US national security and would help to counter “malign influences such as China,” Schmitt said.

    “As the United States continues to be the global leader in space exploration and in expanding new, innovative technology for space and satellite operations, it’s crucial that we work with our partners in the Indo-Pacific to advance and prosper,” Duckworth said.

    “Taiwan is a vibrant democracy, a key economic partner and an increasingly capable space player. This legislation will enable NASA and NOAA cooperation with Taiwan’s Space Agency, strengthening our joint ability to tackle shared challenges in space,” Bennet said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    圖
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播