《TAIPEI TIMES》Avoid extreme, harmful diets, weight experts say

A study conducted last year showed that more than 40 percent of Taiwanese who tried to lose weight resorted to “extreme diets” and other regimens that were harmful to health, a medical group said on World Obesity Day yesterday.

The research showed that 52.7 percent of Taiwanese tried to lose weight last year, up from 33.5 percent in the previous year, suggesting a rise in obesity awareness, the Taiwan Medical Association for the Study of Obesity told a news conference in Taipei.

About 48 percent of those who engaged in weight-loss regimens had a body mass index exceeding 24, which by Taiwan’s standards qualify them as medically overweight or obese, it said.

More than 90 percent of those who were overweight or obese in the study tried to rein in their weight through diet or exercise, the association said.

However, 40 percent of them tried to lose weight through ill-advised diets, such as total abstention from carbohydrates or eating small-portion snacks in lieu of meals, it said.

Dubbed “extreme diets,” these dangerous regimens could result in malnutrition, muscle atrophy, metabolic disorders and a higher risk of gaining weight after ending their diets, said Lin Wen-yuan （林文元）, an obesity expert who heads the association.

The study also showed that only 20 percent of those trying to lose weight sought professional advice, Lin said.

Scientific diet management, regular exercise and appropriate medical interventions are the only safe and effective way to lose weight without unnecessarily burdening the metabolic system or triggering illness, he said.

Medications such as Glucagon-like peptide-1 （GLP-1） can drastically facilitate weight loss, and can treat high blood sugar and blood lipid levels, sleep apnea and cardiovascular diseases, Lin said.

However, GLP-1 is a medical drug that has side effects and can only be safely administered under medical supervision, he said, urging people to purchase them over-the-counter abroad.

Foundation secretary-general Gao hsiang-han （高湘涵） said that treatment by medical professionals, proper diet and regular exercise are the three essential components of a healthy weight loss regimen.

Medical intervention and use of pharmaceuticals must only be applied with a doctor’s prescription, she added.

Health Promotion Administration Director-General Shen Ching-fen （沈靜芬） said that more than half of the adult population in Taiwan are facing weight-related health challenges.

Citing the agency’s 2020-2024 National Nutrition and Health Survey, Shen said that 51.3 percent of people aged 18 or older in Taiwan were considered overweight or obese.

The theme for this year’s World Obesity Day is “8 Billion Reasons to Act on Obesity,” Shen said, calling on the society to directly confront the issue of obesity.

The agency, in collaboration with the medical association, has published a health manual titled Let’s Talk About Obesity: 100 Things You Should Know （一起聊聊肥胖症：你應該知道的100件事） to provide the public with the right ideas about healthy weight management, she said.

