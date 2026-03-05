《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan pineapples set for US debut

A fruit vendor stands by Taiwanese Guanmiao golden diamond pineapples in Tainan on Wednesday last week. Photo: Wu Chun-feng, Taipei Times

By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese pineapples for the first time are to be exported to the US later this year after the US on Tuesday announced importation requirements, the Ministry of Agriculture said yesterday.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Tuesday published a draft of requirements to import Taiwanese pineapples, with a 62-day comment period, the ministry said in a statement.

The US has strict requirements for imported fresh fruit, it said.

Taiwan’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Agency in 2020 applied to export pineapples to the US and has cooperated with the US to provide all the necessary information and reports, the statement said.

The US is concerned about the oriental fruit fly and mealybug caterpillar, but agreed that pineapple cultivars with more than 50 percent cayenne genetics do not host the oriental fruit fly, it said.

Such pineapples, including golden diamond and mango pineapple cultivars, do not need special quarantine treatments, it said.

Pineapple is a flagship export fruit for Taiwan, the ministry said, adding that Taiwanese pineapples come in many varieties and are supplied year-round, as farmers grow many varieties and have varied production methods.

The fruit is exported to more than 10 places, including Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, it said.

Last year 16,892 tonnes, or NT$750 million （US$23.66 million）, of pineapples were exported, it added.

The ministry is offering export incentives, and encouraging growers and exporters to expand into the US market, the statement said.

Using the experience and resources of Taiwan’s overseas offices, it would run marketing activities to help businesses build partnerships with US buyers and expand Taiwanese pineapple sales there, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法