    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Foreign minister leads delegation to Tuvalu

    2026/03/05 03:00
    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, left, shakes hands with young people in Tuvalu yesterday. Photo: screen grab from Lin Chia-lung’s Facebook page

    By Huang Ching-hsuan / Staff reporter

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） yesterday led a delegation to Tuvalu, one of Taiwan’s allies, as special envoy of the president, where the two nations would look at the results of Taiwan-Tuvalu cooperation in smart healthcare and smart agriculture, and engage in in-depth exchanges on topics such as digital technology, healthcare and climate change.

    In a Facebook post yesterday, Lin said he had arrived in Tuvalu to extend the government’s greetings to its precious ally.

    This is his third visit to the country, the minister added.

    His previous visits were brief, so this is the first time he would be staying overnight in the country, despite having a packed schedule, Lin said.

    The minister expressed his gratitude for the grand welcoming ceremony and traditional dances arranged by the Tuvaluan government upon the delegation’s arrival, and said he could truly feel the warmth and depth of the 47-year diplomatic bond between the two nations.

    Lin said he met with Tuvaluan Prime Minister Feleti Teo and other high-ranking officials during the ceremony, and that he told the prime minister how much he looked forward to touring the fruits of their bilateral cooperation.

    Since taking office as minister of foreign affairs, Lin said he has promoted “integrated diplomacy” and launched the Diplomatic Allies Prosperity Project to deepen partnerships with allies across all sectors.

    During Teo’s visit to Taiwan in November last year, Taiwan and Tuvalu signed three agreements, including the Kaitasi Treaty （also known as the Taiwan-Tuvalu Treaty of Union and Prosperity）, which is being implemented to deepen mutual collaboration, he said.

    Lin’s visit would focus on several areas of cooperation, such as reviewing progress on joint technical projects involving smart healthcare and agriculture, sharing expertise in digital technology and infrastructure, and addressing climate change challenges, Lin said.

    Taiwan and Tuvalu share the values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law, Lin said, adding that both nations treasure their mutual trust and would continue to walk hand-in-hand toward coprosperity.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

