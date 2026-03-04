為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan beat SoftBank farm team in final warm-up

    2026/03/04 03:00
    Lee Hao-yu, rear, tags a runner out during a warm-up game yesterday against the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks’ farm team in Miyazaki, Japan, before the start of the World Baseball Classic. Photo: CNA

    Lee Hao-yu, rear, tags a runner out during a warm-up game yesterday against the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks’ farm team in Miyazaki, Japan, before the start of the World Baseball Classic. Photo: CNA

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan yesterday defeated the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks’ farm team 5-1 in their final warm-up game ahead of their World Baseball Classic （WBC） Pool C opener.

    Taiwan’s bullpen used an unconventional rotation, with a different pitcher throwing each inning for the first seven innings.

    Together, they combined for eight strikeouts while allowing only four hits. The lone run surrendered came in the bottom of the eighth inning after a pitcher from Japan’s independent league took the mound.

    The pitching strategy was designed to preserve the arms of the Taiwanese ahead of their game against Australia at the Tokyo Dome tomorrow morning.

    Taiwanese-American Stuart Fairchild shone in his international debut. Batting leadoff, the Seattle native reached base in all four plate appearances with two hits, a walk and an RBI.

    Lin An-ko also had two hits.

    Tomorrow’s contest represented Taiwan’s only opportunity to adjust in a live-game setting with a full roster, following the cancelation of Monday’s scheduled match.

    “It’s a shame we only had one game to play together,” national team captain Chen Chieh-hsien said after the game. “It feels different from when we played in Taiwan.”

    While Chen noted that additional game time for the full roster would have been ideal, he emphasized that “the overall team atmosphere is great.”

    The team is scheduled to practice at the Tokyo Dome today.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    圖
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播