《TAIPEI TIMES》 US officials urge Honduras over Taiwan

Honduran President Nasry Asfura, center, and his wife, Lissette del Cid Fernandez, third left, depart the Honduran Congress in Tegucigalpa on Jan. 27. Photo: AFP

SWITCH INCOMING? US representatives Tom Tiffany and Andy Ogles said Nasry Asfura’s election win represented Hondurans’ rejection of Xiomara Castro’s policies

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Two US representatives in a letter last week urged Honduran President Nasry Asfura to re-establish ties with Taiwan, which would reverse the “misguided decision” of the newly elected leader’s predecessor.

US representatives Tom Tiffany and Andy Ogles said in a letter dated Thursday last week congratulating Asfura for his election victory that the win represented the Honduran public’s rejection of policies of former Honduran president Xiomara Castro, including her decision to sever ties with Taiwan in favor of Beijing.

Tiffany and Ogles said that they “strongly support” Asfura’s expressed desire to resume diplomatic ties with Taipei and “look forward” to his formal announcement of the “important change.”

Asfura, who was sworn into office in January, had said on the campaign trail that his administration would seek to reverse Castro’s switch of diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.

On Feb. 7, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Asfura again said that he was considering switching diplomatic ties to Taiwan.

Tegucigalpa’s decision to switch diplomatic recognition and scrap a free-trade agreement with Taiwan was a huge blow for the Honduran shrimp industry, with data from Taiwanese officials showing that imports plunged from about 13,000 tonnes in 2022 to nearly 4,000 tonnes last year.

Shrimp exports have been a core industry for Honduras since the 1990s, and the slump led to the closure of 60 companies and the layoff of about 14,000 workers, reports said.

The Spanish-language La Tribuna last month reported that Honduran First Vice President Maria Antonieta Mejia said restoring diplomatic ties with Taipei would be a gradual process.

A team is reviewing the accords and agreements signed with China under the Castro administration and the results would help Asfura make a final decision on the matter, Mejia told the newspaper.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Feb. 11 said that it has an open-minded, practical stance and does not set prerequisites, adding that it would continue to foster bilateral relations based on the principles of equality and mutual benefit.

TAIPEI TIMES

