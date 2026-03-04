為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Labor pension accounts increase by $NT20,000

    2026/03/04 03:00
    The name and logo of the Bureau of Labor Insurance are pictured in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    The name and logo of the Bureau of Labor Insurance are pictured in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Most people enrolled in the new Labor Pension Fund had more than NT$20,000 （US$632.73） added to their pensions following the distribution of record gains from fund investments, the Bureau of Labor Insurance said yesterday.

    Investments by the fund reported record gains of NT$746.89 billion last year, up from NT$698.97 billion in 2024, the bureau said.

    About 13.1 million people enrolled in the fund had their pension accounts boosted yesterday, when the earnings were distributed, it said.

    Of those, about 7.72 million people, or 59 percent of accounts, received more than NT$20,000 each, while 4.93 million accounts, or 37.7 percent, received more than NT$50,000 each, it said.

    People seeking to check the balance of their Labor Pension Fund can do so by logging into the e-Service System on the Bureau of Labor Insurance Web site, at an ATM or at a local bureau office, it said.

    The labor pension system requires employers to contribute at least 6 percent of their employees’ monthly wages to individual pension accounts at the bureau.

    Employees can also voluntarily contribute up to 6 percent of their monthly wages to the accounts and can access them once they turn 60.

    Those who have made contributions to their account for less than 15 years can claim a lump-sum payment, while those with more than 15 years of contributions can choose either a lump-sum or monthly payments.

