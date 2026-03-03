為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Suspect arrested over threats to Taipei Main Station

    2026/03/03 03:00
    A suspect, surnamed Kuo, center, is escorted by Criminal Investigation Bureau agents in Changhua County on Friday. Photo copied by Wang Kuan-jen, Taipei Times

    A suspect, surnamed Kuo, center, is escorted by Criminal Investigation Bureau agents in Changhua County on Friday. Photo copied by Wang Kuan-jen, Taipei Times

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Police have arrested a man suspected of sending threats to set fires, plant bombs and kill people at Taipei Main Station, the Railway Police Bureau said yesterday.

    Prosecutors have also secured court approval to detain the suspect, a Changhua County resident surnamed Kuo （郭）, who police said admitted to making the threats due to stress.

    According to a statement from the bureau, Taiwan Railway Corp and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp received separate threats on Feb. 25 and 26 respectively.

    As the threats were made ahead of the 228 Peace Memorial Day long weekend — a peak travel period — police immediately heightened security measures and formed a task force to investigate the incident.

    After analyzing digital evidence, investigators identified Kuo as a suspect, and police on Feb. 27 raided his residence in Changhua, taking him into custody.

    He was transferred to prosecutors on suspicion of public intimidation offenses.

    The bureau said it has continued to enhance patrols at stations and on trains, and has asked railway operators to remain vigilant and reinforce reporting mechanisms amid online remarks intended to incite fear.

    Police also urged the public not to imitate such behavior, warning that wasting resources and spreading panic constitutes as a serious criminal offense.

    Similar cases would be rigorously investigated to safeguard public transportation safety and social order, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    圖
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播