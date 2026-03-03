《TAIPEI TIMES》 Suspect arrested over threats to Taipei Main Station

A suspect, surnamed Kuo, center, is escorted by Criminal Investigation Bureau agents in Changhua County on Friday. Photo copied by Wang Kuan-jen, Taipei Times

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Police have arrested a man suspected of sending threats to set fires, plant bombs and kill people at Taipei Main Station, the Railway Police Bureau said yesterday.

Prosecutors have also secured court approval to detain the suspect, a Changhua County resident surnamed Kuo （郭）, who police said admitted to making the threats due to stress.

According to a statement from the bureau, Taiwan Railway Corp and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp received separate threats on Feb. 25 and 26 respectively.

As the threats were made ahead of the 228 Peace Memorial Day long weekend — a peak travel period — police immediately heightened security measures and formed a task force to investigate the incident.

After analyzing digital evidence, investigators identified Kuo as a suspect, and police on Feb. 27 raided his residence in Changhua, taking him into custody.

He was transferred to prosecutors on suspicion of public intimidation offenses.

The bureau said it has continued to enhance patrols at stations and on trains, and has asked railway operators to remain vigilant and reinforce reporting mechanisms amid online remarks intended to incite fear.

Police also urged the public not to imitate such behavior, warning that wasting resources and spreading panic constitutes as a serious criminal offense.

Similar cases would be rigorously investigated to safeguard public transportation safety and social order, it added.

