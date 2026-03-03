為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 US has demanded NT$900bn defense budget, Lo says

    2026/03/03 03:00
    The headquarters of the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） in Taipei are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

    By Lin Hsin-han / Staff reporter

    Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Legislator Lo Ting-wei （羅廷瑋） yesterday indirectly confirmed that the US had demanded that the party propose a defense budget of approximately NT$900 billion （US$28.63 billion）.

    Lo made the remarks in a radio interview when asked about the reported amount mentioned during a dinner on Saturday in Taipei between Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen （盧秀燕） and KMT lawmakers.

    The dinner was held ahead of Lu’s planned visit to the US on Wednesday next week.

    Opposition lawmakers from the KMT and the Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） have taken different positions from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） on a proposed NT$1.2 trillion special act on defense procurement.

    The TPP in January announced its version of a special national defense bill, which would allocate NT$400 billion for various weapons systems.

    The KMT caucus has said it would present its own version by Friday.

    A source said that although KMT headquarters has floated a draft version of NT$350 billion for internal reference, it is vastly different from the amount of more than NT$800 billion that most KMT lawmakers hope for.

    Local media reported that the subject was brought up during the dinner on Saturday and that the US had demanded a budget of approximately NT$900 billion, adding that if the party’s proposal only allocates NT$350 billion it could lead to dissatisfaction from the US side.

    Lo yesterday said “there were versions within the party ranging from NT$350 billion to NT$810 billion, while the US has suggested NT$900 billion.”

    The party hopes to coordinate a solution that meets national defense needs while maintaining good relations with the US, he said, adding that he hopes that during Luo’s visit to the US there would be more opportunities for communication.

    “From our understanding, the US has been receiving a lot of one-sided, incorrect information from the DPP, which has led to us being labeled with many red flags, causing concern in the US,” he said.

    A meeting was coordinated between KMT caucus officials and the party headquarters yesterday regarding the issue.

    No details were available at press time.

    Sources said some KMT lawmakers have expressed frustration in private that they have no knowledge of the details of the party’s version of the bill.

    Sources said the bill is being personally managed by KMT caucus whip Fu Kun-chi （傅?萁）, who also doubles as head of the party’s Policy Committee.

    A single version would be presented by the KMT caucus, with no individual drafts from lawmakers, the sources said, adding the final version would be submitted to the Legislative Yuan by Thursday, and reviewed alongside the government’s and the TPP’s versions during Friday’s legislative session.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

