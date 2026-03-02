為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》LNG, oil supplies uninterrupted: CPC Corp, Taiwan

    2026/03/02 03:00
    Vessels are anchored off Dubai, United Arab Emirates, yesterday. Photo: EPA

    Vessels are anchored off Dubai, United Arab Emirates, yesterday. Photo: EPA

    Reuters and CNA

    State-run CPC Corp, Taiwan （CPC, 台灣中油） yesterday said that it had confirmed on Saturday night with its liquefied natural gas （LNG） and crude oil suppliers that shipments are proceeding as scheduled and that domestic supplies remain unaffected.

    CPC said it has been reducing the proportion of crude oil imports from the Middle East and diversifying its supply sources in the past few years in response to geopolitical risks, expanding purchases from the Americas, Europe, Africa and Australia.

    CPC also iterated it has been reducing the proportion of crude oil imports from the Middle East and diversifying its supply sources in the past few years in response to geopolitical risks, expanding purchases from the Americas, Europe, Africa and Australia.

    Last year, crude oil from the Middle East accounted for 34.9 percent of Taiwan’s total imports, down from 45 percent in 2022, while imports from the US rose to 61.8 percent from 44 percent during the same period, CPC said.

    The company added that about 30 percent of its LNG purchases in 2024 and last year came from Qatar, another 30 percent from Australia and about 10 percent from the US.

    CPC said it aims to gradually reduce LNG imports from Gulf countries and increase those from the US, with US imports expected to account for about 25 percent of the total by 2029.

    The state-owned company said it would continue to monitor developments in the Middle East and work with the government to help stabilize commodity prices.

    Meanwhile, global brent crude jumped 10 percent to about US$80 a barrel over the counter yesterday, oil traders said, while analysts predicted that prices could climb as high as US$100 after US and Israeli strikes on Iran plunged the Middle East into a new war.

    “While the military attacks are themselves supportive for oil prices, the key factor here is the closing of the Strait of Hormuz,” said Ajay Parmar, director of energy and refining at ICIS.

    Most tanker owners, oil majors and trading houses have suspended crude oil, fuel and liquefied natural gas shipments via the Strait of Hormuz, trade sources said, after Tehran warned ships against moving through the waterway.

    More than 20 percent of global oil is moved through the Strait of Hormuz.

    “We expect prices to open [from today] much closer to US$100 a barrel and perhaps exceed that level if we see a prolonged outage of the Strait,” Parmar said.

    Middle East leaders have told Washington that a war on Iran could lead to oil prices jumping to more than US$100 a barrel, said RBC analyst Helima Croft.

    Barclays analysts also said prices could hit US$100.

    The OPEC+ group of oil producers yesterday agreed to raise output by 206,000 barrels per day （bpd） from next month, a modest increase representing less than 0.2 percent of global demand.

    While some alternate infrastructure could be used to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, the net impact from its closure would be a loss of 8 million to 10 million bpd of crude oil supply even after diverting some flows through Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and Abu Dhabi pipeline, said Rystad energy economist Jorge Leon.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    圖
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播