《TAIPEI TIMES》MOFA tells China not to ‘meddle’ in evacuations

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Hsiao Kuang-wei speaks at the ministry in Taipei in an undated Photo: Taipei Times

STAY IN YOUR LANE:As the US and Israel attack Iran, the ministry has warned China not to overstep by including Taiwanese citizens in its evacuation orders

By Huang Ching-hsuan, Chen Yu-fu and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs （MOFA） yesterday rebuked a statement by China’s embassy in Israel that it would evacuate Taiwanese holders of Chinese travel documents from Israel amid the latter’s escalating conflict with Iran.

Tensions have risen across the Middle East in the wake of US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran beginning Saturday.

China subsequently issued an evacuation notice for its citizens. In a news release, the Chinese embassy in Israel said holders of “Taiwan compatriot permits （台胞證）” issued to Taiwanese nationals by Chinese authorities for travel to China — could register for evacuation to Egypt.

In Taipei, the ministry yesterday said Taiwan has already activated its own mechanisms and does not require Beijing to “meddle.”

“MOFA and its overseas missions are committed to providing timely and necessary assistance to ensure the safety of Republic of China nationals,” ministry spokesman Hsiao Kuang-wei （蕭光偉） said, adding that Taiwan’s consular protection rights must not be reduced to a tool for political manipulation.

According to the ministry, the approximately 3,000 Taiwanese nationals currently in the Middle East with whom it has established contact are safe.

Of those Taiwanese, 2,000 are in Saudi Arabia, 300 in the United Arab Emirates, 262 in Israel, 200 in Qatar, 124 in Jordan, 50 in Kuwait, 23 in Oman, 22 in Bahrain and four in Iran.

The ministry said it would continue to monitor the latest situation in the region and maintain close contact with other countries to make timely adjustments to its response measures.

In case of an emergency in the Middle East, the ministry urged Taiwanese to call the nearest Taiwanese representative office for assistance or ask their families in Taiwan to contact the ministry’s all-hours toll-free emergency hotline at +886-800-085-095.

The Tourism Bureau added yesterday that an estimated 773 Taiwanese travelers from 28 tour groups have been affected due to airspace closures in the region.

The bureau said it has asked local travel agencies to come up with alternative flight routes to ensure traffic safety and to make sure the planned group visits would not be affected.

Separately yesterday, an official said on condition of anonymity that China’s evacuation notice’s reference to “Taiwanese compatriots” is simply another instance of Beijing “taking advantage of Taiwan.”

“Taiwan has a representative office in Israel and does not need the Chinese Communist Party to overstep its role,” they said.

Taiwan maintains cordial and substantive ties with Israel, while Iran has cultivated close relations with the People’s Republic of China, the official said.

Venezuela was previously characterized by Beijing as an “all-weather strategic partner” and a critical node in the Western hemisphere, while Iran is regarded as the heart of China’s Belt and Road Initiative in the Middle East and one of its most important strategic partners.

Iran was also listed alongside Russia and North Korea as a “VVIP” during China’s Sept. 3 military parade. Beijing’s close relationship with the theocratic regime led by supreme leader Ali Khamenei is widely recognized, the official said.

If Taiwanese were to align themselves with China at this juncture — identifying as Chinese nationals or as allies of Iran — it could create the perception that Taiwan is positioning itself against democratic countries, potentially complicating future international travel, the official warned.

China’s strong backing of Iran’s theocratic regime has coincided with crackdowns on pro-democracy Iranians, resulting in arrests and killings.

With public sentiment in Iran toward China increasingly negative, being identified locally as “Chinese” could expose Taiwanese to heightened risk, the official said.

Additional reporting by Chen Yun and CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法