《TAIPEI TIMES》 Largest-ever phishing syndicate bust leads to 24 indicted

Criminal Investigation Bureau police telecommunications investigation unit Chang Wei-lun speaks to reporters in Taipei today. Photo: CNA

Staff writer, with CNA

With the final indictments issued in December, the Criminal Investigation Bureau （CIB） today identified a 2024 phishing syndicate as the largest-ever dismantled in Taiwan both in terms of financial losses and number of suspects.

A CIB investigator told reporters by phone that 19 suspects were indicted in December, including two previously charged alongside five others in late 2024, bringing the total number of people indicted in the case to 24.

The 24 suspects were charged with fraud-related crimes under the Fraud Crime Hazard Prevention Act （詐欺犯罪危害防制條例） and other laws for defrauding at least 107 people out of NT$4.5 million （US$144,119） through phishing text messages, the investigator said.

The number of suspects and amount of money involved make this the largest phishing syndicate ever dismantled in Taiwan, they said.

The CIB under the National Police Agency held a news conference yesterday to disclose details of the investigation, following a review of the indictments issued against the final 19 suspects which the bureau received last month.

The ring allegedly sent out text messages impersonating utility providers and businesses, such as Taiwan Water Corp and Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co, Chang Wei-lun （張瑋倫）, deputy head of the police telecommunications investigation unit, said at the event.

The messages contained links to fraudulent Web sites designed to mirror those of the impersonated companies, tricking victims into providing credit card details and verification codes the scammers then used to make online purchases, Chang said.

Among the most notable cases was that of a man whose credit card was fraudulently charged 60 times and a woman who lost NT$200,000 to the scam, he added.

The 24 suspects — led by an person surnamed Chang （張） and a member of the Bamboo Union gang surnamed Kuo （郭） — were apprehended in 11 cities and counties across Taiwan in various operations, from August 2024 to June last year, the CIB said.

According to the CIB investigator, the scams took place over about six months from April to September 2024.

Chang is currently serving a prison sentence for unrelated offenses, while the other 23 indicted suspects, who are not currently in custody, are awaiting trial, he said.

The CIB said the primary suspect, Chang, consulted with a China-based engineer on how to establish a phishing operation prior to the syndicate's formation, although officials did not specify whether the engineer was a Taiwanese or Chinese national.

